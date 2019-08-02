GENEVA — City Council members expressed regret Wednesday with the arrest city police officer Jack Montesanto, who is accused of choking a woman at the Geneva Public Safety Building following her arrest.
However, in a question posed to them by the Finger Lakes Times, they believe the city’s police chief, Mike Passalacqua, is handling the explosive case with professionalism.
As for news that Montesanto was demoted from sergeant to officer last year for unknown reasons, councilmembers mostly declined to comment.
Councilors Paul D’Amico, Steve Valentino, Angelina Marino, Ken Camera and Mark Gramling responded either by phone or email to requests for comment by the Times. Mayor Ron Alcock and Councilor Gordy Eddington did not respond to phone messages or emails, while interim Sixth Ward Councilor Dana Hollenbeck said by phone that she was unfamiliar with the matter, but hoped to provide a statement after she learned more. As of press time, no response was received.
D’Amico said Passalacqua is doing and saying the right things.
“I think that how he’s handling is exactly the way you want a police chief to handle it,” he said. “He’s a professional and is responsible for doing what is right. We’re fully confident we have a good person leading the department.”
As for Montesanto’s demotion in 2018, D’Amico said he could not comment.
Councilor Ken Camera said Passalacqua has performed well under trying circumstances.
“I support the chief,” he said. “I’m glad he’s taken action quickly and taking the officer (charged) aside (suspension).”
As for the demotion, Camera said he knew little about it and didn’t remember it coming before Council in any session he was at.
Camera urged people not to believe all that is being said on Facebook regarding the case.
“I urge residents of the city to follow the established news media sources, rather than Facebook or other types of media,” he said.
Camera said those who are reading about the issue on Facebook “should look at it with suspicion.”
Councilor Steve Valentino said Passalacqua is making the proper moves in a crisis situation.
“He reached out for outside support (Ontario County Sheriff’s Office) and provided as much transparency as possible,” he said. “He is pulling in all the right resources and doing all the right things.”
Valentino said he knew nothing about Montesanto’s demotion but did know he was on medical leave for quite some time.
Hagerman is also impressed with how the city’s police chief is handling the matter.
“I attended the press conference yesterday and was very impressed with Chief Passalacqua,” Hagerman said by email. “He clearly cares about the citizens of Geneva and he expects high standards from his team. I’ve read some recent criticism of the chief and the department in the Finger Lakes Times and online and find it unfortunate. This was a situation that the chief possibly could have brushed aside or kept internal. The residents of Geneva should appreciate his willingness to seek opinion and assistance from outside the GPD. I also applaud him for reminding us that officer Montesanto is entitled to an assumption of innocence until proven otherwise, just as we all expect and are promised by the Constitution. Chief Passalacqua is also to be credited for acquiring officer body cameras. He had stated that he supports accountability and he is proving it.”
As for his knowledge of Montesanto’s demotion, Hagerman referred to city attorneys or administration.
“Council does not manage personnel,” he said.
Marino said by email that the ”chief and his team acted in a manner consistent with the professionalism and thoroughness that we would expect in a situation like this.”
Marino said “Council was provided very little information about Officer Montesanto’s demotion and actions leading to demotion. Union issues and personnel policies prevented the dissemination of information regarding the demotion.”
And Councilor Mark Gramling said by email that “I believe Chief Passalacqua and GPD are handling this issue with integrity and in the proper manner. The chief has been very transparent within the parameters of the law (and) getting out ahead of this. An arrest has been made and the correct steps are being taken.”
Gramling did not address the issue of Montesanto’s demotion.
