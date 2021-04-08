GENEVA — While the state is spending millions of dollars to remove contaminated soil around homes and buildings near the former Geneva Foundry, some councilors continue to insist there is no reason to do the same at a public park where high levels of arsenic and lead have been found at significant depths in its soil.
Their reasoning for balking at the cleanup: The loss of a number of mature trees that will alter the character of the park for many years, as well as the loss of shade. Park history dates back to the 1850s.
After delaying a fall cleanup last year because of Council and resident concerns over the loss of so many park trees, the state Department of Environmental Conservation is once again seeking the go-ahead from the city to remove contaminated soil from the historic park.
The goal is to save a small number of trees, including a massive oak that may go back to the park’s earliest days. The DEC does not believe many trees can survive the removal of large amounts of contaminated soil from the site.
Once again, some council members are not convinced that a cleanup is necessary, one that is estimated at $150,000 and will be paid for by the DEC.
At its Monday work session City Manager Sage Gerling brought the remediation proposal before Council again. Councilors Tom Burrall and John Pruett said they opposed park remediation.
“I don’t know why a clean bill of health is so important on this parcel of land,” said Burrall, who represents Ward 1.
He said the park doesn’t have any community gardens and there is no playground equipment to encourage usage by children.
“I don’t think there is exposure to lead and arsenic unless you’re ingesting the soil or eating veggies grown in it,” Burrall said.
He said it would be a “pretty rough burden of proof” for someone to claim toxin exposure at the park led to illness.
At-large Councilor Pruett, who grew up and lives in Ward 6, said the contamination has “been in every yard for 50 to 60 years,” with no proof that exposure caused health issues for residents.
Many foundry-area residents claim they were sickened from living on contaminated land caused by smokestack emissions from the former industrial site on Jackson Street. Lawsuits were filed against the city and DEC over the contamination.
However, Pruett says the top concern of foundry area residents is not for their health but for their property value.
Additionally, no one living in the park area appears to favor remediation, he said.
“You have to go on the voice of the people,” Pruett said. “All of them said ‘No.’”
And he suggested that if Pulteney Park, in a more affluent part of the city, were having contamination issues, a remediation and removal of trees would not be considered.
However, not everyone agrees Genesee Park should be left alone.
Gerling said it should be remediated for the safety of users, and pointed to the “legal ramifications” for not doing so.
“My recommendation is to do the remediation,” she said.
Also supporting the park cleanup were At-large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III and Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer.
Gaglianese disputed Pruett’s comparison of Pulteney Park and Genesee Park.
“The problem is Pulteney Park doesn’t have contaminated soil,” he said. “I think we have to be responsible … You have kids rolling around on that soil and it would be a liability.”
Pealer said the cleanup is “about the safety and poisons in the soil.”
On Tuesday, the DEC reiterated its recommendation that the contaminated soil at Genesee Park be removed, with a spokesperson issuing the following statement:
“Department of Environmental Conservation’s consultant for the Former Geneva Foundry Air Deposition Area found concentrations of arsenic and lead in surface and shallow subsurface soils at Genesee Park that substantially exceed the health-based cleanup levels for residential use identified in the Record of Decision, which are 16 parts per million (ppm) for arsenic and 400 ppm for lead. In an effort to protect as many trees as possible, in October 2020 DEC’s consultant collected additional soil samples from five new locations near trees to determine which trees could be protected in place, while allowing for sufficient contaminant removal to be protective of public health and the environment. The removed soils contain concentrations as high as 280 ppm of arsenic and 1,100 ppm of lead in the top six inches of soil in the park. These levels exceed health-based cleanup objectives for commercial use, which include parks such as the Genesee Park, which is used for passive recreation with limited potential for soil contact. DEC, in consultation with the New York State Department of Health, has determined that these levels of contamination warrant remediation given the current use of the park.”
While some councilors appear split on Genesee Park’s future, Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan said there may be another way to remove the high concentrations of arsenic and lead in the park’s soil. Jacob Fox, who operates a private composting facility at the city’s transfer station on Doran Avenue, is suggesting a less-invasive approach (See related box).
With no consensus determined Monday, Council is expected to take up the matter again at its May 5 meeting. The DEC said it would like a decision from the city by May 31.