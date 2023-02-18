Counties across the state and here in the Finger Lakes Region are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to remove a provision in her proposed 2024 budget that would take away some federal funds intended to help localities pay their Medicaid costs.
Instead, the state would use that money to expand Medicaid eligibility and benefits, and increase payments to healthcare providers.
The region’s counties have either passed or will be passing resolutions urging Hochul to rescind the proposal, which the state Association of Counties said will result in up to $280 million in new Medicaid costs for 57 counties — and about $1 billion, when including New York City. In the region, those costs could be in the millions of dollars.
The Enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Program funds were intended to be shared with local governments to reduce Medicaid spending, Association of Counties President Michael Zurlo said.
“As a former county official, Gov. Hochul should know that any new costs imposed on New York’s local governments eventually come out of New Yorkers’ pockets in the form of higher property taxes that drive up the cost of both rent and homeownership,” he said.
Wayne County Administrator Rick House said that if approved, counties will lose significant dollars.
“The hit to counties would be unbelievable (if this change happens),” he said. “It has major implications on Wayne County and the other counties.”
He said the county currently pays the state $237,000 a week for Medicaid costs — “and we could pay potentially double or more.”
Other county leaders in the region are expecting big hits as well.
Ontario County Administrator Chris DeBolt is expecting a $2.1 million increase in yearly Medicaid spending under the plan. The Ontario County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution at its meeting Thursday night urging Hochul to scrap the plan, he said.
Wayne County’s supervisors are expected to vote on the resolution at their meeting Thursday.
Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn said the county Legislature passed a similar resolution at its meeting Monday.
“This will be over $500,000 additionally per year,” she said. “We obviously did not budget for this additional expense for 2023. Currently our Medicaid expenditure of $4 million is one quarter of our entire tax levy each year. I am trying to find out how many other states pass Medicaid expenditures onto their counties besides New York state. I believe it’s a small minority.”
Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe said county supervisors passed a resolution opposing the change at their meeting Tuesday.
“The estimated amount (of additional costs) is $775,000 (a year) and equates to 7.6% on our property tax levy,” he said.
Zurlo said Hochul’s plan to keep all of the money runs contrary to the intent of the legislation.
“Not only does this proposal harm New York’s local taxpayers, but it also subverts Congress’ intent that eFMAP be shared with local governments that contribute to the Medicaid program,” he said. “In March of 2020, New York Sen. Charles Schumer championed that ‘Enhanced FMAP funds are so important because they are immediate and flexible. The state — which gets billions and the most of any state in the nation — and counties use the money they save on whatever they want.’ ”
The resolutions opposing the change are being sent to the state Legislature and New York’s congressional delegation.