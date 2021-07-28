HOPEWELL — After weeks and months of reporting few if any new COVID-19 cases, Ontario County is seeing a “summer spike.”
Mary Beer, the county’s director of public health, said there were 15 new cases over the weekend. Several more people with symptoms, and believed to have the virus, are being isolated.
“Six of the new positive cases this weekend are children, several of which were old enough for the COVID-19 vaccine but remain unvaccinated,” Beer said. “Many others are adults with no record of receiving the vaccine.”
“Our staff members are working seven days a week investigating and isolating positive cases and placing unvaccinated contacts on quarantine as quickly as possible,” she added. “We are working hard to prevent any future clusters, but we need everyone’s help.”
Beer said new cases have been reported in daycare sites, summer school programs and summer religious programs. Others are in households and the general community.
Beer and other public health officials are urging people to get a vaccine, which are available at most local pharmacies. Her department is having a Pfizer drive-thru clinic Aug. 4 at the county highway building on County Road 48.
The vaccine is available for anyone 12 and older. People are encouraged to register at bit.ly/3f3FHiC; people unable to register by computer can call (585) 396-4803 for assistance
“Now is not the time to let your guard down. We’ve done well as a community keeping our numbers low,” Beer said. “We know residents are tired of hearing about COVID-19 and want to get back to their normal lives.”
Health officials said people not vaccinated should consider wearing masks in stores and areas where social distancing is difficult.
In Seneca County, Vickie Swinehart — director of public health — said there have been four new reported cases in the county since Friday. Her department continues to offer weekly walk-in vaccinations at the public health office in Waterloo as well as off-site clinics.
There is a clinic scheduled from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at Seneca Falls Middle School. While it is primarily for students ages 12-18, anyone is welcome.
“The vaccine is our best defense for preventing/minimizing the spread of this disease,” Swinehart said.
In Wayne County, Diane Devlin — director of public health — said the county saw 12 new cases over the weekend and 11 more since Monday. There were three new cases both Thursday and Friday.
“Before that, it was two or less per day,” she said.
Devlin added that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has given Wayne County a transmission level of “moderate” due to having a weekly case number between 10-49. The previous week, the county was designated as “low” (0-9).
"Fortunately, we did not have any cases from the weekend," said Annmarie Flanagan, Yates County's public health director. "Historically, we have always lagged behind by one to two weeks after the larger counties have had increase numbers."