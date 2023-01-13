State Sen. Tom O’Mara is among many New York legislators pushing for an extension of the gas tax holiday, which ended with the new year.
“Now is the worst time for Gov. Hochul and Albany’s Democrat legislative majorities to reimpose the full force of one of America’s highest gas taxes,” he said in a press release earlier this month. “Families and all New Yorkers are already struggling to make ends meet and ending the commonsense suspension of New York’s gas tax only makes their burden heavier.”
O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats whose district includes Seneca and Yates counties, added that “Albany Democrats rushed back to Albany late last month to vote themselves a massive $32,000 pay raise, on top of the $20,000 raise they enacted just four years ago,” but they refuse to provide additional help for “families and workers struggling with inflation.”
He said continuing the gas tax suspension of 16 cents per gallon instituted by the state in June should be a priority in the new Legislative session.
“In fact, we should eliminate this tax, and many others, going forward, and I will continue working with my Senate Republican colleagues to move in that direction,” he said.
Hochul said gas prices have eased and those lost revenues need “to go back toward being dedicated toward transportation.”
Wayne and Yates counties let their gas tax cuts expire in December, largely because it didn’t appear motorists were seeing any savings at the pump.
“It (the reduction) had a negligible impact on the citizens of Wayne County,” Administrator Rick House said.
Wayne County temporally went from charging 4% sales tax on each gallon to charging 8 cents for every gallon pumped, modeling Seneca County’s permanent formula for taxing gas. That change expired on Dec. 1. Yates County adopted the same formula.
House provided anecdotal evidence of the negligible effect on gas prices, recalling a Byrne Dairy in Newark had the same pump price as one in Phelps, Ontario County, where supervisors decided against cutting taxes on fuel.
Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn said her county made the same determination: The gas tax cut Yates initiated didn’t bring prices down.
However, they did impact county revenues, she said. Yates took an approximately $600,000 hit from the gas tax reduction.
Wayne County Treasurer Patrick Schmitt said all evidence suggests the gas tax cut in the county had little impact on what motorists paid at the pump.
Schmitt did not provide specific revenue losses from the county’s gas tax cut, but estimated prior to the sales tax reduction a loss of $1.6 million.
“While the county saw a reduction in the amount of sales tax collected from gas sales, overall for calendar year 2022 the county is still going to collect more sales tax than it did in 2021,” he said. “Given the supply-and-demand pricing structure and how taxes are calculated on gas, there was no visible savings at the pump for taxpayers. In some cases prices went up at the pumps after the sales tax was reduced in 2022. There are other more effective ways to provide relief to county residents.”
The Wayne County Board of Supervisors’ Finance Committee determined at its meeting Tuesday that it would not urge the state to extend New York’s gas tax holiday.
“The elimination of county sales tax did not appear to make a difference in the cost of gasoline purchased in or out of the county,” the minutes of the committee’s meeting stated.
According to AAA, the average price of gas in the Rochester region was $3.46 a gallon of regular on Thursday, compared to $3.64 a month ago.
The price of gas in January 2022 was $3.50 a gallon before prices began to dramatically rise, with regular gas approaching $5 a gallon later in the year before easing.