ROCHESTER — Counties in the Finger Lakes region will spend the next three years focusing on residents’ struggles with mental health, substance use disorders, chronic diseases, and food security.
The new Comprehensive Regional Community Health Assessment is a report produced by Rochester-based Common Ground Health, the public health departments in Chemung, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, and Yates counties, and healthcare partners. It identifies the above issues as key drivers of health outcomes.
“Completing a regional community health assessment in addition to a county-specific assessment provides a broader view,” said Mary Beer, Ontario County’s public health director. “It prevents redundancies and allows neighboring counties to pool limited resources.”
The report does not reflect the findings of the 2022 “My Health Story” survey, which researchers are analyzing. The results from that survey will be used to direct ongoing public health and prevention efforts.
The assessment report notes that the Finger Lakes region population is trending older. That is putting new strain on the region’s healthcare system and providers.
Though the population across counties overall is projected to shrink slightly, the region is projected to have an 11% increase in the number of older adults over the next five years, the report says. Meeting the needs of these older adults will require additional capacity in healthcare and social services.
Additionally, a predicted decline in the number of working-age adults locally will put more pressure on the area’s healthcare and social services workforce.
“We applaud the ongoing collaboration by our region’s health departments, health systems, health care providers, and community partners for capturing the key issues facing each of their counties,” said Wade Norwood, CEO of Common Ground Health.
Every three years these groups create county reports and provide key input into the regional health assessment, which they use to guide their planning and prioritization processes. For the next three years several area health departments say they will put a priority focus on initiatives that prevent chronic disease, promote well-being and mental health, and prevent substance use disorders.
In general, public health departments in the Finger Lakes region are focusing on efforts including tobacco prevention (specifically e-cigarettes/vaping), chronic disease preventive care and management, healthy eating, and food security.
The report also identifies local concerns about significant increases in suicide fatalities, opioid overdose deaths and treatment program admissions. Several counties are planning to offer mental health first aid trainings and naloxone (Narcan) administration trainings as part of efforts to address these trends.
The 300-page report outlines many other regional trends in physical and mental health outcomes and takes a detailed look at an array of topics driving public health in each county in the region. It also provides useful local data that may be helpful to researchers, grant writers and journalists, among others.