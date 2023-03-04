While Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging the freight rail industry, Congress, and federal regulators to take additional actions to prevent disasters in the wake of the toxic train derailment of a Norfolk Southern line in East Palestine, Ohio, local directors of emergency management are watching closely as well.
Norfolk Southern operates a line that runs from Geneva to Corning. In Wayne County, CSX operates the Chicago line, the principal freight line in New York.
We asked the region’s emergency management directors whether their offices are provided information on the kinds of freight that move through their counties and whether there is any regular response training to prepare for an accident that could endanger public health. The directors of Ontario and Wayne counties responded to requests for comment, while the offices of Seneca and Yates counties did not.
Here is what two had to say:
Jeff Harloff, Ontario County: “There was a time that we received chemical names that traveled through the county,” he said. In recent years, the federal government has made the information on commodities transported by rail sensitive information. “Through our continued working relationship with Finger Lakes Railway I am confident that we have a good idea on what is transported through the county. Ontario County participates in a Regional Hazardous Materials Consortium with Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties. Seneca and Ontario counties have Level-A hazardous materials teams while Yates and Wayne have decontamination teams that support the two Level-A HAZMAT teams.
“When an incident occurs,” Harloff continued, “all four counties are notified and respond to the incident within the four-county area through the cooperative agreement of the Regional Hazardous Materials Consortium. We were the first in the state to use this approach. Because all four teams rely on volunteers, this approach has been very successful to achieve the needed manpower on-scene. All four counties train together on equipment and procedures.”
George Bastedo, Wayne County: “911 has the emergency numbers for CSX and Ontario-Midland. In the event of an emergency, we would have access to the ‘consist.’ The consist is a computer-generated document kept at point of origin and advanced to the next ‘consisting point’ listing the train makeup in standing order — the number of passenger and freight cars, commodities and a summary of the train including tonnage and train length.
“After the Balken crude incidents a few years back, New York state funded the creation of a statewide emergency response plan for the CSX mainline,” Bastedo continued. “It is updated every few years. Local agencies are invited for these updates. New York State has also brought in trainers for tabletop exercises regarding railroad response in the past. In the event of an emergency, regardless of origin, Wayne County could utilize a variety of mechanisms to warn the public in the affected area. They include wireless emergency alerts, Emergency alert messaging, NOAA Hazard Radio announcement and wired phone alerting.”
However, stressed Bastedo, “the situation in East Palestine would overwhelm almost any response effort anywhere. Remember, life safety is always the top priority for both the responders and the residents. It will be awhile before we see an after-action report, so I am guessing, but until they knew exactly what they were dealing with, they probably kept emergency responders back and ordered evacuation of the residents in the area.”
