HOPEWELL — While the Ontario County Board of Supervisors may have discussed county Administrator Mary Krause behind closed doors, her status remains unclear.
Following its regular meeting Thursday night, the board entered executive session to discuss the employment of an unnamed person. Board Chairman Jack Marren did not expect the board to take any action after the session.
Krause was placed on a paid leave of absence last week. Marren has declined to discuss the matter further or whether it is related to a dispute Krause had with Sue Cirencione, the county’s former STOP-DWI administrator.
County Deputy Administrator Brian Young is handling Krause’s duties for now. Neither he nor Krause was at Thursday’s meeting.
Cirencione, who said she retired from the job in January, later confirmed she left because of an adversarial relationship with Krause.
During a county Traffic Safety Board meeting last year, Cirencione and other board members criticized county officials for what Cirencione called an 80 percent cut in the STOP-DWI budget. Those officials weren’t named.
In a related matter Thursday night, the board unanimously appointed Mary Beer, the county’s director of public health, as the STOP-DWI coordinator. Beer will receive a $4,000 stipend in addition to her regular salary.
Bristol Supervisor Bob Green, who chairs the traffic safety board, acknowledged that some issues in the STOP-DWI program needed to be addressed. Green did not mention Cirencione.
“Those issues were not dealt with succinctly and were not very collegial,” he said, adding the program has been revamped and is working. “This is a good move.”
Canandaigua Supervisor Dave Baker said there was talk of ending the STOP-DWI program, but it has the support of District Attorney Jim Ritts, Sheriff Kevin Henderson and the probation department.
“We believe the program should keep going,” Baker said. “There is no reason to stop it.”
In other board matters:
• CORONAVIRUS — Kate Ott, a nurse with the county public health department, gave supervisors an overview of how the county is preparing for the virus. She said Beer was in Albany with other county public health directors, meeting with state officials.
Ott said there are about 100 reported cases in the U.S. as of Thursday night, including 10 deaths. There are cases in 13 states, including 22 in New York, most of them in New York City or downstate counties.
“We are as ready as we can be,” Ott said. “We do expect to see it here.”
• JAIL — During a brief ceremony, Henderson received a plaque from Peter Kehoe, executive director of the New York State Sheriffs Association, for the county jail earning accreditation status again. Kehoe noted that the sheriff’s office is accredited in all five areas: law enforcement, corrections, court security, civil law enforcement, and 911 communications.