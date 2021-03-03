CANANDAIGUA — While an Ontario County supervisor acknowledges it will be difficult to enforce, the county has placed a cap on the amount third-party services can charge restaurants for delivering food.
At its Feb. 18 meeting, the county Board of Supervisors authorized — by a narrow margin — board Chairman Jack Marren to sign an executive order prohibiting third-party companies from charging a delivery fee of more than 15 percent of the purchase price of a food order.
Canandaigua city Supervisor Dave Baker brought up the subject during a committee report after hearing from city officials about possible price gouging on delivery fees. He said the subject first came up last year, when restaurants had to suspend inside dining during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Seven counties (in the state) have local laws on the books on this topic, so it made sense for us to address it. This is about full-service restaurants that didn’t rely on takeout business until COVID, and delivery was a way to keep their doors open,” Baker said. “Typically, I would say government should not be allowed in pricing, but then I thought we don’t allow ticket scalping. We don’t allow predatory lending, and we don’t allow price gouging.”
The measure passed in weighted voting, 2,483-2,013. Canandaigua Town Supervisor Cathy Menikotz voted no, saying her main concern was voting on an executive order that she could not read before the vote.
“I am in favor of finding lawful ways of protecting restaurants from excessive fees which threaten their livelihood. I am also in favor of proceeding to develop a law or order which would accomplish that goal after considering all of the legalities and implications of such an order or law,” she said. “There was no guidance from those who proposed to proceed in this manner as to how the order would be enforced.”
The vote allows Marren to extend the order every five days. Baker said supervisors can consider a permanent local law later this year.
“We know this order has little teeth. We don’t want the sheriff’s office enforcing it,” he said. “We want to hear from restaurants to see if this works or not, or the market (for delivery) is the market. Services like Grubhub and DoorDash can also weigh in.”
The Times contacted several restaurants in Geneva and Canandaigua to see if delivery fees are exorbitant but received no replies.