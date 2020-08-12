WATERLOO — The coronavirus pandemic is blamed for a $5 million deficit in the 2020 Seneca County budget, a large part of which is lost revenue from del Lago Resort & Casino.
County Manager Mitch Rowe said Monday that the closing of del Lago in March has resulted in a $2 million loss of gaming revenue sharing to the county.
“We put $2.5 million in the 2020 budget in revenue from del Lago. We received a first quarter payment of about $500,000, but then it closed and we haven’t gotten anything since then,” Rowe said. “If they remain closed the rest of the year, which we hope they aren’t, we will see a deficit there of about $2 million.”
Another $2 million shortfall is a drop in county sales tax revenue. Rowe said the budget estimated that for the same time period as 2019, the county would receive about $2 million more than it has, through the end of July.
A third factor, Rowe said, is state aid. The pandemic has caused the state to say it is looking at a 20 percent reduction in state aid to the county unless it gets assistance from the federal government, a subject of the current negotiations in Washington between Congress and the White House.
“If the state gets federal help, that cut may not happen. If they don’t, we’re looking at a $1 million shortfall in state aid,” Rowe said.
He said that he and Finance Director Halle Stevens will make a detailed presentation to the county Board of Supervisors at its Aug. 25 meeting.
“The worst-case scenario is that if the $5 million shortfall holds, we may have to look at using the fund balance to balance the books for 2020,” Rowe said. “We have sufficient funds in that account to do that.”
The 2021 budget process began three weeks ago. Department heads must submit their budget requests by 5 p.m. Aug. 28. Affiliate or outside agencies the county helps fund have been asked to submit their requests by September.
“Then we will see where we are and decide if we need to raise property taxes,” Rowe said. “The board will likely set a public hearing on a motion allowing us to exceed the state property tax cap, should that be needed.”
Factors still in play are how many local businesses will reopen and begin generating sales tax again and whether the state will allow del Lago to reopen the casino and hotel. Rowe noted the county has held the tax rate and tax levy stable for the past three years.
He said no employee furloughs are anticipated this year. The Department of Human Services did a reorganization this year that eliminated some jobs in that department, and the commissioner of public works and a support position were eliminated in June.
Rowe said the county also is looking at its vehicle fleet lease agreement with Enterprise, begun in 2018, to see if the projected savings are being realized.
“Initially, it wad projected to save $400,000 over 10 years. So far, the figures don’t suggest that, although the quality of the fleet has gotten better,” Rowe said.