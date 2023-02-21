CANANDAIGUA — Four Ontario County officials have been invited to the Feb. 21 City Council Environmental Committee meeting to discuss city-county issues.
The issues include the Ontario County Landfill, which accepts household solid waste collected by the city’s Sanitation Department, and public safety on Canandaigua Lake. The 389-acre landfill in the town of Seneca is scheduled to close in 2028, but the Board of Supervisors has not yet made a final decision on its future.
Invited to the meeting are Ontario County supervisors David Baker, who represents city Wards 1 and 4, and Richard Russell, who represents Wards 2 and 3. Also invited is Carla Jordan, the county’s director of the Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management, and a representative of the sheriff’s office. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. It will be live-streamed at https://fingerlakestv.org/live/.
The committee also will resume a discussion that began in January on a restart of the Community Choice Aggregation residential electricity supply program. The city, along with the village of Victor and town of Brighton, worked with third-party administrator Joule Community Power in 2021 to start Gateway Community Power. The community choice program allows those communities to pool local electricity demand in order to leverage the collective buying power of their residents and small businesses in an effort to secure more favorable terms on their energy supply, empower consumers and support renewable energy sources.
Since January 2021, city officials say city participants have collectively saved more than $330,900 through the program’s fixed electricity supply rate over 18 months. The contract ended earlier than expected and there is an effort to re-bid the program with an expected restart this summer.
The Ordinance Committee will meet tonight, also. A revised draft ordinance requiring mandatory inspection of water service lines when a property is transferred will be on the agenda.
In an effort to meet federal requirements regarding replacement of water lines containing lead and copper, city officials are working on an ordinance to require the inspection and certification of the water service upon the sale of a property. If the water service is found to be composed of lead or galvanized metal, it would have to be replaced at the expense of the homeowner prior to the transfer of property.
Other topics are commercial flags, short-term rentals, the solid waste collection program, and the volunteer firefighter tax exemption.