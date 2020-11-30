Without comment, the Ontario County Planning Board has reviewed the site and architectural plans for the conversion of the former DeSales High School in Geneva into 15 apartments.
County planners identified no issues that required clarification before moving the project to the city Planning Board for its review in December.
Massa Construction Inc. of Geneva bought the two-story school at 90 Pulteney St. from Our Lady of Peace Parish in 2018 for $380,000. The school was open for 100 years before closing in 2014.
Plans call for seven apartments on the first floor and eight on the second, with an elevator to be installed on the north side of the building. The apartments would be one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 932 to 1,632 square feet, with storage facilities planned for the basement area.
The gymnasium on the west would be closed off from the rest of the building. St. Francis-St. Stephen School uses it for physical education classes and indoor sports.
County planners also reviewed the following:
• Vacant parcels — The city of Geneva’s Industrial Development Agency wants to consolidate six parcels at North Exchange and East North streets into a single, 0.89-acre parcel for commercial development by an as-yet unidentified buyer.
County planners indicated that the city Planning Board may want to identify allowable access points as part of its subdivision review, and if the new property is not already zoned B-1, will the applicants request a zoning map amendment.
• Pizza Hut — City of Geneva residents Melissa Peters and Peter Same Jr. have submitted a plan to convert the closed Pizza Hut Restaurant at 812 Hamilton St. in the town of Geneva into a drive-thru craft beer operation.
County planners noted the site plan does not show the circulation pattern for the curbside retail, clarify how parking and stacking standards apply to the patio area and the curbside retail operation, or show building frontage or perimeter landscaping.