WATERLOO — Proposed amendments to the town of Waterloo’s zoning map — which some feel could allow Seneca Meadows Inc. to revive its Meadow View Mine project — will be reviewed by the Seneca County Planning Board Thursday.
The planning board agenda states the amendments are being proposed to address parcels that are split into two zoning districts on the current map. Those parcels are on Routes 5&20 and Burgess Road.
The parcels bordering the road in both cases are zoned residential, while the area further back on the parcel is zoned commercial or agricultural, often making access through the residential zone an issue for commercial developments.
On Burgess Road, the roadside land is zoned for single-family residential or R-1, which prohibits its use as an access road to the interior of 122 acres owned by SMI that was bought to provide soil for mining to use at the nearby Seneca Meadows landfill.
Mine opponents who battled for nine years to stop the mining, using the R-1 zone as their legal argument, are fearful a change on Burgess Road could allow SMI and its trucks access to the mine area.
The agenda states the change is recommended in the town’s comprehensive plan, adopted in January 2017, while mine opponents say the plan recommends there be no commercial mining in the town.
Also on the agenda is review of a subdivision of property at East Lake and Deal roads in the town of Varick owned by Anthony Parella.