CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County has settled a lawsuit with JPMorgan Chase Bank over numerous fraudulent checks drawn on a county account.
Following an executive session at last week’s county Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisors unanimously approved settling the litigation that was initiated by the county last month in state Supreme Court.
While the bogus checks amounted to slightly more than $100,000, several county officials declined to reveal the settlement amount negotiated by the county attorney’s office. Officials also would not say if there is a criminal investigation.
According to court papers obtained by the Times, the county has multiple accounts with Chase Bank. In June, the bank notified the county of two potentially fraudulent checks charged against a county account, with each check for more than typical amounts drawn on the account. The checks had obvious incorrect addresses for both the county and the payee, who was not identified. The checks also had non-sequential numbers plainly inconsistent with legitimate checks drawn on the county account.
Court papers indicate the county notified the bank immediately about the fraudulent checks. The bank investigated and reversed the charges for those checks.
The county later learned the bank permitted eight other fraudulent checks to be charged against the account from late May to early June, and between June 13 and July 12. After having told the bank of the fraudulent activity and bringing it to the attention of Chase’s “fraud team,” county officials claimed Chase permitted 15 more fraudulent checks to be charged against the county account.
The county said each of the 15 checks had similar — if not identical — indicators of fraud when compared to the two checks Chase flagged previously. The county claimed the amounts were considerably higher than those typically drawn from the county account, the payee addresses were out-of-state rather than local, and the check numbers were not consistent.
According to court papers, on June 16 Chase called the county to ask about the legitimacy of two of the 15 checks. They were drawn June 15 for more than $95,000, and the county said the checks were fraudulent.
Chase reversed the charges of those two checks.
On July 15, the county submitted a claim to Chase with respect to all the bogus checks, identifying 21 unauthorized and fraudulent checks that Chase had charged against a county account from May 31 to July 12 but not reversed. Those totaled $100,350.