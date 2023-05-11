WATERLOO — The couple who doused their infant daughter with lighter fluid and tried to set the child on fire is heading to prison.
Seneca County Judge Barry Porsch sentenced Jamie Avery Jr. and Lisbeth Collado to nine-year prison sentences Wednesday. They both pleaded guilty earlier this year to a felony count of attempted assault.
Avery and Collado were arrested last May following an incident at Love’s Travel Stops in Tyre. Sheriff’s deputies, numerous officers from other area police agencies, and area firefighters responded to the site following several 911 calls. They arrived to find several small fires inside the building, all of which were extinguished quickly.
Sheriff Tim Luce said Avery and Collado doused their 1-year-old girl in flammable liquid and tried — unsuccessfully — to set the child on fire. The child was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel and taken to Geneva General Hospital.
Police later learned another child, a 3-year-old boy, was in a nearby tractor-trailer. Since the truck was locked, deputies forced their way into the cab and found the boy with a head injury. He was taken to Geneva General before being flown by a medical helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Police said at the time both children were expected to make full recoveries.
Luce noted that Avery, a tractor-trailer driver, is from Florida but has ties to the Syracuse area. District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Collado also is from Florida.
Sinkiewicz indicated Avery and Collado are married and both children are theirs.
“At sentencing, I noted all the evidence supporting the charge ... which included video footage of the two defendants committing the acts,” Sinkiewicz wrote in an email to the Times. “Despite this, and despite entering an earlier plea of guilty to the charge, both defendants asserted their innocence, stating they would never hurt their children.”
Avery and Collado will be on parole for five years after they are released from prison. Porsch also issued a stay-away order of protection, barring Avery and Collado from seeing their children until 2040.
Sinkiewicz and police said the motive for Avery and Collado is unclear and may never be explained.
“While this sentence does nothing to explain how or why these defendants could engage in such bizarre and dangerous behavior with their children, it will assure that the children are protected from these two until they are old enough to speak up for themselves,” Sinkiewicz said