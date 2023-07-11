WATERLOO — The stars aligned. It was the perfect storm. Serendipity intervened.
Whatever you want to call it, a state maintenance worker’s life was saved last Wednesday thanks to a Hancock, Delaware County, couple — both health care workers — and a Geneva man who pulled him from a sump drain at the spraypark and then administered emergency aid.
The state worker, who has not been identified, was said to be improving Friday by co-workers. Thursday, he was listed in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. On Sunday, patient information did not list him as being at the hospital any longer.
The couple has since been identified as Ed and Tanya Decker. They said they weren’t even supposed to be where they were Wednesday. They had spent the long July 4 holiday weekend at their family cottage on the Seneca River and decided to stay an extra day because they weren’t feeling the greatest the night before.
“We called in sick,” Ed Decker said. “We decided to take a walk with our dog that morning to see if that would make us feel better. And you know what? I said to my wife, ‘I feel like doing a good deed today.’”
The couple was almost back to their car when Tanya thought she heard someone yelling for help. And then, she heard it again.
Jon Van Houten of Geneva was trying unsuccessfully to pull the man from the sump pit and yelled several times for help. He had jumped the fence at the spraypark when he saw an elderly man waving his arms and spied the worker’s boots sticking out of the drain.
“My wife said to me, ‘GO!’” said Ed Decker, who also jumped the fence. “I got there and I helped pull him out. He had been in about two feet of water; he had no pulse, his face was black. In effect, he was dead.”
Meanwhile Tanya, who is a nurse, arrived and immediately started sets of compressions. It took four rounds to get the man breathing again. She kept getting him to express the water from his lungs with each compression.
The Deckers both work at Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal. Tanya is a clinical care coordinator and Ted is a certified nurse’s assistant and medical supply and equipment manager. They are both 46.
They stayed with the man until an ambulance arrived and paramedics took over. The Deckers saw the helicopter arrive that would transport the man to Strong.
Van Houten, 69, said he never would have been able to rescue the man without the Deckers’ help.
“They were angels that came as an answer to a prayer,” Van Houten said. “It would have been really terrible if I couldn’t pull him out, to have to live with that.”
The Deckers said they were just happy to have been there, but they questioned how the incident could have occurred in the first place.
Among other questions he has, Ed Decker wants to know why there was no secondary grate in the sump drain that would have prevented anyone from sliding down five feet into the water.
The state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said the worker, whose job it was to drain the sump pit, dropped some items in the pit and was attempting to retrieve them when he became stuck. The state noted the pit usually is capped and is not accessible to the public.
The spraypark was closed at the time of the incident.
A source told the Times late Thursday the man’s condition was improving.
The Times has learned the man’s name but has declined to publish it because the state did not release it.
Van Houten, a retired crane engineer, lives on Bay View Terrace, south of the city of Geneva. He is a regular biker in the park and happened to be in the right place at the right time to help save the man, he said.
Ditto for the Deckers
“We were at the right place at the right time. Everyone that was involved was at the right place to save that man,” he said. “We hope some day to meet the gentleman.”