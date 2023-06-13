ROCHESTER — An appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of a Geneva man, but reduced the period of time when he will be eligible for parole.
In a unanimous decision filed Friday, the Rochester-based Fourth Judicial Department of state Supreme Court affirmed the conviction of Willie “June” McKoy Jr. He was found guilty of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the December 2017 death of Pliekou Irvin Sr. of Geneva.
McKoy shot Irvin, who was in a car, in a parking lot near Exchange Street. Irvin’s daughter was driving the vehicle and rushed her father to Geneva General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran sentenced McKoy to 40 years to life in prison: 25 to life for the murder and 15 years for the weapons charge. However, he appeals court ruled the weapons charge was not a separate act and the 15 years should run concurrent to the 25-year sentence.
Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said he was not surprised by the appellate court decision.
Ritts noted that the appeals court also upheld a felony assault conviction for McKoy for injuring another inmate at the county jail. Doran sentenced McKoy to seven years in prison for that charge.
“I am not surprised by the sentence modification, and while disappointed, I am fairly sure that Mr. McKoy is someone that parole will take a long hard look at when he becomes parole eligible in 32 years,” Ritts said. “I would say that we are relieved that the Appellate Division has affirmed the conviction that brought some semblance of justice to the victim and his family. Their very real struggle, including his daughter who drove him to the hospital after being shot, defies description.
“Bringing this phase of the criminal journey to a positive conclusion for them is a relief. Mr. McKoy, as a result of this murder and his behavior thereafter while in the jail, demonstrated that he is a very dangerous person. Our community is safer with him in prison.”