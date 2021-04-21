DRESDEN — Now that Greenidge Generation LLC has the green light to expand its bitcoin mining operation, the court battle between the company and opponents seems likely to resume.
Following a lengthy meeting Monday night, the Torrey Planning Board approved Greenidge’s site plan by a 4-1 margin. While it was a repeat of a November 2020 decision, the board was forced to readdress the issue after the Yates County Planning Board — by a 5-3 margin — voted against the plan in January.
While the county planners’ vote was an advisory opinion only, it meant the town Planning Board had to approve the site plan again — by at least a 4-1 super majority — before the expansion could proceed.
Board Chairman Dave Franzin and board members Robert Miller, George Dowse and Floyd Hoover voted yes, as they had in November. Board member Ellen Campbell again cast the lone dissenting vote.
Dale Irwin, president and CEO of Greenidge, sent a statement to the media Tuesday morning.
“We thank the Town of Torrey Planning Board for its strong vote of approval last night,” said Irwin, who spoke briefly at the meeting. “The board’s professionalism during the process of considering our application was evident from day one, and it led to a result where the law, and the facts, were what mattered most. This site plan approval is a key step in helping Greenidge continue to transform our former coal-fired facility into a truly-best-in-class, vertically integrated power generation and bitcoin mining operation.”
Opponents have filed an Article 78 proceeding against Greenidge, the town, and the town Planning Board, claiming the board did not conduct a proper environmental review of the project. The court proceeding was on hold until the planning board made a decision, and is likely to resume after the vote.
“We will see you in court,” Jake Welch, president of Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, said at the meeting.
Welch asked the board to delay the vote by a month or two, saying people in his organization have talked to Greenidge leadership. He added that those discussions are confidential, “but we are talking.”
Franzin read a prepared statement before the meeting, saying the board was going to address only the site plan and not other aspects of the Greenidge operation under the purview of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, such as air and water permits.
“We can’t regulate what the state is already regulating,” Franzin said.
Opponents claim the expansion will have adverse impacts on the environment, including higher air emissions and the need to use more water from Seneca Lake for cooling operations. They say the water will be discharged back into the lake, through the Keuka Lake Outlet, at higher-than-recommended temperatures.
Greenidge officials have refuted those claims, noting they are in compliance with existing DEC permits.
Greenidge is a power plant that added data mining last year through the state Public Service Commission approval process. The expansion calls for four new buildings, each about 5,000 square feet, on 1.3 acres that Irwin called a former parking lot.
Greenidge is now mining bitcoins with about 7,900 computers, and the expansion could increase that number to about 30,000. Irwin said the expansion will create about a dozen permanent jobs, along with temporary construction work.
“This project will not only operate squarely within our existing environmental permits and local ordinances, but will produce more high-tech jobs, more tax revenues for our local governments and more dollars to local business through our partnership,” he said. “We’re finishing the process to start construction soon.”
Several at the meeting criticized the plan, with one unidentified person calling it a “possible ecological disaster.” Ken Camera, a Geneva city councilor, asked the board to at least delay the vote.
“What’s the rush? We are asking you to think of the future ... and what you could be doing to this lake,” he said. “I personally think this lake is sick. We are all lake guardians. We are doing our job at the north end of the lake.”
Camera got into a debate with the board’s attorney, Kathleen Bennett, claiming she was in favor of the project.
“I don’t have a vote,” Bennett said. “I don’t say yes. I don’t say no. I say what the law is.”
Not all the comments were negative.
Two representatives from nearby City Hill Construction, owner Dale Stell and his nephew Ryan, described Greenidge as a good neighbor.
“They have been a great partner,” Dale Stell said. “They took an old coal-fired plant and cleaned it up. They should be commended.”
Much of the discussion centered on noise concerns. Franzin said the decibel limit at the plant is 72 during the day and 50 at night; he added that the latter number is comparable to the sound a refrigerator makes.
Franzin said the power plant “is a noisy place” on its own, but Greenidge’s original plan for 32 trailers to house the bitcoin computers concerned him. He added that the approved plan, four buildings with noise control measures, is a better option.
“The noise is very noticeable at my house ... and I worry about what these four buildings will do,” said Abi Buddington, who has a home on the lake in Dresden. “I don’t want anyone to lose their jobs ... but I think you are failing the Keuka Lake Outlet and failing the community.”
Several board members and Irwin pointed to a study by an acoustic consulting firm, saying Greenidge is in compliance with noise limits. Campbell questioned that study.
“We need an independent consultant, not one paid by Greenidge,” she said. “I don’t think if the applicant engages a company and pays for a study, it’s independent. We need a second opinion.”