GENEVA — The developers of the long-delayed Trinity Episcopal Church redevelopment project on South Main Street got an early Christmas present Wednesday.
A state Appellate Court upheld a lower court ruling dismissing a petition to overturn a city Zoning Board of Appeals decision that cleared the way for the project. The use variance approved by the ZBA allowed the church and the adjacent rectory to be converted into an inn, restaurant and events center.
The ZBA granted the use variance in May 2018, but South Main Street neighbors opposed to the church redevelopment project filed several legal challenges to halt the project, first proposed more than three years ago.
The decision by the Appellate Court puts an end to additional challenges by those neighbors who believe the project is a bad fit for the historical and mostly residential neighborhood.
Project developer Mark McGroarty issued a statement on behalf of Trinity and his company, McGroarty Investments, following the court decision.
“Trinity Episcopal Church and we are pleased with the recent decision of the New York State 4th Appellate Court,” he said. “As you know, this has been a long and drawn out situation. Our use variance was granted to us by the city of Geneva ZBA in May 2018. It is unfortunate that the adaptive reuse and restoration of the historic Trinity Episcopal Church structure has been delayed 2 1/2 years, as well as employment opportunities for residents of Geneva and the surrounding community.”
The Appellate Division — the state’s second highest court — announced the ruling Wednesday. It upholds a June 2019 decision by state Supreme Court Justice Fred Reed that dismissed the group’s petition, which argued that the ZBA decision to grant the use variance to Trinity and McGroarty was improper on a number of grounds.
In its ruling, the Appellate Court noted a case in the town of Hempstead that allows ZBAs “broad discretion” in determining whether to grant variances. The Trinity project is a non-conforming use in the residentially zoned South Main Street area and thus needed a variance to proceed.
The court said that “upon our review of the record, we conclude that the determination of the ZBA is not illegal, arbitrary or capricious” and that it agreed with Trinity and McGroarty that “applicable zoning regulations and restrictions have caused unnecessary hardship.” The court agreed with the developers that the variance “would not alter the essential character of the neighborhood and that the hardship was not self-created.”
Barb Roesch Rokow, a member of the group challenging the ZBA decision — its attorney was Anthony Villani — said they will not appeal the Appellate Court’s decision. The state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, accepts few cases for review.
“We are disappointed in the Appellate Division decision, as the Fourth Department failed to address in its ruling two of our most significant arguments,” she said Thursday. “One, if the ZBA found the granting of a variance was necessary, the board is to only grant the most minimum use variance necessary to provide the church a reasonable rate of return. The ZBA never did this analysis. Two, experts for both the neighbors and the church said the highest and best use of the rectory was to sell it as a residential property, as there is a high demand for the same on South Main Street. This is not being done. Instead, the proposal calls for seven hotel rooms to go into the rectory.
“The neighbors feel this is not a good repurpose of the church, as the proposed uses are not in keeping with our scenic, residential neighborhood, and are contrary to our current zoning protections. The Fourth Department, however, has made its ruling. We wish the church the best and hope they will reconsider going forward with the project. The COVID-19 pandemic should show how fragile the feasibility of the project is, and directly impacts the church’s ability to repay the millions it indicated it was going to borrow to finance the proposal.
“If the church does decide to go back to the drawing board, the neighbors would welcome the opportunity to assist the church in formulating an alternative proposal that fits the character of our neighborhood. We all agree the church structures need to be preserved.”
McGroarty said the project is a go, noting that it still needs city Planning Board approval. He hopes the redevelopment will start in July or August 2021.
“We look forward to working with all residents of the South Main Street Historic District in the adaptive reuse of the historic Trinity Church,” said McGroarty. “We intend to be good neighbors to all. … We are very appreciative of the support we received from many Genevans. Their support kept us motivated. We also thank the city of Geneva ZBA for their thoughtful and thorough analysis and subsequent decision granting us the use variance. Their decision and rationale were scrutinized by the courts at both levels and their decision was deemed appropriate.”
The building re-use project was first proposed as a way for Trinity, with dwindling membership and significant financial challenges, from closing its doors. The redevelopment project includes long-needed structural repairs.
The estimated $7 million project includes structural repairs — including roofing — of about $2.5 million.