TYRE — Almost three-quarters of a century after it was founded, the Magee Volunteer Fire Department no longer exists.
In a decision dated Jan. 18, State Supreme Court Justice Dan Doyle approved a petition filed in April 2021 by state Attorney General Letitia James seeking to dissolve the company.
In the order, Doyle appointed attorney Stefanie Barnes of Canandaigua as receiver, authorizing her to take all legal steps to protect the assets and records of the fire department, to begin summary proceedings for the removal of any tenant or other person from the premises — if necessary — and to take other actions designed to safeguard the assets and records of the department. In addition, Barnes will pay all valid claims and transfer assets to Tyre for utilization by the Galen/Clyde Joint Fire District, which is under contract to provide the town with fire protection services through the end of this year.
Doyle ordered all officials and members of the Magee VFD Board of Directors to assemble financial and other records of the corporation that are available and give them to Barnes, under penalty of contempt of court. Doyle also stipulated that officers and board members of the fire department “shall not sell, convert, transfer, secret or tamper” with any assets of the fire department, or withdraw, transfer or convert any funds from any of its bank accounts or cash on hand, also under penalty of contempt of court.
The judge said the Waterloo branch of Community Bank, N.A., a secured creditor of the department, shall be permitted to collect regular payments of interest and principal on its loan from such accounts held at the bank upon notice to Barnes.
“Ordered that the Magee Volunteer Fire Department Inc. be and hereby is dissolved pursuant to Section 1101 of the Not-For-Profit Corporation Law,” Doyle concluded.
A Jan. 7 letter from Bradley Pinsky of Syracuse, a lawyer representing the fire department in the legal proceeding, to Doyle seemed to foreshadow the end result.
“My client does not see a path forward for continuing to provide fire protection in this town,” Pinsky wrote after having discussions with James and Magee VFD officials. “As such, my client is prepared to dissolve in cooperation with the Attorney General’s Office and the court. For the moment, we are considering that all assets and debt should be transferred to the town, but we are working with all parties to reach agreement.”
Magee Fire Chief Craig Reynolds could not be reached for comment.
Town Supervisor Beth Partee said the town is not involved in the dissolution and gathering of assets and liabilities.
“We still have no idea what the assets or debts of the fire department are. That information has never been given to the town,” Partee said. “I would also add that the town of Tyre does not anticipate taking on any debt, once all of the former fire department’s debt is paid from its current assets.”
The department had experienced administrative and legal issues in recent years that led to the Town Board not renewing a longstanding fire protection contract with it at the end of 2020.
Meanwhile, the state Gaming Commission charged the department with 11 violations of state bingo laws, resulting in the loss of its license in 2020. And, the state Department of Labor cited the department for five serious violations and one non-serious violation of the Public Employee Safety and Health Act of 1980, also in 2020. The violations were noted at the department’s fire stations at 1807 Route 318 and 2385 West Tyre Road.