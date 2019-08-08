ROCHESTER — An appeals court has granted a new trial for a Seneca Falls man convicted of seriously injuring a woman in 2016.
In a July 31 decision, the Fourth Judicial Department of state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division overturned the felony assault conviction of Jose Hernandez. He was sentenced by Seneca County Judge Dennis Bender, who is now retired, to a maximum of seven years in prison.
Hernandez was convicted of other counts in the trial but acquitted of several others.
He was arrested in August 2016 by Seneca Falls police following an alleged domestic violence incident in the town. He was accused of beating a woman and cutting her with a knife.
The woman was treated at Geneva General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital. During a statement at the sentencing, the woman said some of the injuries would be permanent.
The appellate court reversed the conviction on two grounds, ruling Bender erred in not excusing a prospective juror for cause. According to court papers, during jury selection the prospective juror repeatedly insisted that police officers were unlikely to lie under oath, because doing so would endanger their pensions.
“The prospective juror cast serious doubt on [her] ability to render a fair verdict under the proper legal standards,” the court wrote.
The court noted that the trial attorney for Hernandez (Assistant Public Defender John Nabinger) used a peremptory challenge on the prospective juror, and later exhausted his peremptory challenges.
The court also ruled statements made by Hernandez to Seneca Falls police should have been suppressed by Bender. The court noted that some of those statements were made at Hernandez’s home, and he was not given Miranda rights.
“It is undisputed that defendant was ordered out of his bedroom by police officers in the middle of the night, directed to remain in a vestibule outside his apartment, and thereafter subjected to pointed, accusatory questions for about an hour,” the court wrote.
The court also ruled statements Hernandez made later at the Seneca Falls police station should have been suppressed because Hernandez invoked his right to counsel by saying “I think I will take a lawyer” or “I think I need a lawyer.”
Attorney J. Scott Porter, who handled the appeal for Hernandez, declined to comment on the court’s decision. Acting Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz did not return a phone call or email from the Times for comment on the court’s decision, or whether the DA’s office will retry the case.
In an email to the Times, Nabinger said he was not surprised by the appellate court's decision.
"At the time of the trial, I made what I felt were the correct arguments concerning the suppression issue and the matter of the juror," he said. "The Appellate Division has now ruled that my requests should have been granted and thus Mr. Hernandez is entitled to a new trial. I am waiting to hear from the prosecution as to how they intend to proceed at this point."
