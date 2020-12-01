ROCHESTER — More than three years after serving a short prison sentence, a Farmington man has been exonerated for an accident that killed a Hopewell highway department worker.
In a recent decision, the Fourth Judicial Department of state Supreme Court vacated the conviction of John Pinnock. He was found guilty in a 2016 trial of criminally negligent homicide and assault, and later sentenced to 1-4 years in prison.
Pinnock was released on parole the following year.
The charges stem from a 2014 crash on Route 96 in Farmington. It happened after a tire came off a pickup truck Pinnock was driving and went into the other lane.
The driver of a tractor-trailer coming from the other direction tried to stop to avoid hitting the tire, causing his truck to tip over.
The truck, carrying six tons of grain, fell on a vehicle driven by Harold “Lee” Schutt, a longtime Hopewell employee who was on his way to Monroe County to pick up parts for the highway department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The tractor-trailer ended up hitting another vehicle. Two people inside that vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Pinnock and a passenger in his vehicle were not hurt.
At the time, then-Ontario County District Attorney Mike Tantillo said Pinnock was told the truck was unsafe and had been warned by a number of people not to drive it.
In its decision, the appeals court wrote that when the tire came off, Pinnock was driving slowly on the side of the road with his four-way flashers on. The judges also noted that Pinnock came into possession of the truck — which had a forged inspection sticker — several weeks before the accident, and there was no evidence Pinnock knew it was forged.
“This was a tragic and freak accident that does not give rise to criminal liability,” the judges wrote.
Jim Ritts, now the county’s district attorney, said he cannot appeal the decision.
“Essentially, this is the appellate division sitting as a 13th juror, and they determined the series of events was not foreseeable so that it rose to the level of ‘criminal negligence,’ ” Ritts said. “There is really nothing we can do at this point and the decision of the appellate division is final and binding — it is essentially a finding of not guilty.”
Attorney Gary Muldoon, who handled Pinnock’s appeal, said in his research on criminally negligent homicide in traffic accidents, all the cases with upheld convictions involved an impaired driver or someone driving at a high rate of speed.
"Cases involving 'freak accidents' as this have not been found to be criminally negligent. Here, Mr. Pinnock was driving about 10 miles an hour and on the side of the road. He had been to a junkyard to see if he could find a replacement tire," Muldoon said. "Clearly there was civil negligence, but criminal negligence, no."