ROCHESTER — A Florida man convicted of kidnapping a teenage girl from Manchester in 2015 could be getting a new trial.
In a July 31 decision, the Fourth Judicial Department of state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division reversed the conviction of Carlos Vail. He was found guilty in a jury trial of first-degree kidnapping and sentenced by Monroe County Judge Elma Bellini, who presided over the trial, to 18 years in prison.
Vail, who was 25 at the time, was charged by Ontario County Sheriff’s Office investigators after taking a 14-year-old girl from Manchester to Florida. Police said the girl went willingly, climbing out a bedroom window and getting into Vail’s car, and Vail knew the girl when she lived in Florida.
Vail was arrested by police in Georgia as he and the girl were heading to Florida. Vail told police he was the girl’s boyfriend, despite their age difference, and admitted having a sexual relationship with her.
In a lengthy decision, the appellate court ruled Bellini erred by not instructing the jury on the element of intent in relation to the charge of first-degree kidnapping, which includes the elements of abduction and restraint. The court noted that after deliberations began, the jury returned multiple notes requesting more guidance on the law.
“Defendant did not force or coerce the victim to do anything, and there is no evidence that he restricted her movements in any way at any time,” the court wrote.
Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts, who prosecuted the trial while he was an assistant district attorney, did not return a phone call or email from the Times to see if he plans on putting Vail on trial again.
Canandaigua attorney Mary Davison, who handled the appeal for Vail, did not return a phone call seeking comment on the appellate court’s decision.
