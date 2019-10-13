ROCHESTER — An appeals court has sided with a Seneca Lake property owner in a dispute with Geneva town officials that has spanned several years.
In a recent decision, the state Supreme Court Appellate Division in Rochester granted a cause of action for Steve Fox in his Article 78 proceeding against the town, Zoning Board of Appeals, Supervisor Mark Venuti, Floyd Kofahl (code enforcement officer) and Lorrie Naegele (town clerk).
The court’s ruling reversed a May 2018 decision by Ontario County Judge Frederick Reed that dismissed the cause of action.
In 2017, Fox sued the town over construction on property he purchased on White’s Point in 2014. The issues of contention were a breakwall Fox built to replace a dilapidated breakwall on the lake, a septic system retaining wall, and a “north side wall” off the breakwall.
In a February 2017 article in the Finger Lakes Times, Fox said problems started in 2016 when Naegele — who owns neighboring property — complained that the breakwall encroached on her property. Bill McAdoo, the town’s code enforcement officer at the time, ruled the walls constituted fences under town code, and were too high and close to neighboring properties.
Kofahl, who took over as code enforcement officer after McAdoo retired, issued a remedy order that was backed by the zoning board. The appeals court ruled against that decision.
“Here, the undisputed relevant evidence establishes that the walls do not fall within the plain meaning of fences ... inasmuch as they were not erected for the purpose of enclosing or dividing a piece of land,” the court wrote. “Instead, the breakwall was constructed to maintain the shoreline of the lake in light of future construction of a house ... the septic system retaining wall was constructed to secure the integrity of the proposed leach field, and the north side retaining wall was constructed to provide better drainage and avoid soil erosion.”
What will happen with the property — where Fox wanted to build a home — remains to be seen. Before McAdoo issued a stop-work order, Fox put in a foundation after getting a partial building permit.
Fox did not return a Friday call from the Times to his business, Foxer’s Electrical in Phelps. His attorney, John Mancuso, did not return emails and calls from the Times.
Fox has sued the town for more than $500,000. In an email to the Times, Venuti said the civil suit has been on hold and town officials don’t know if Fox will pursue it.
“We changed the zoning code in 2018 to clarify the situation with enclosures and changing the terrain like Fox did, so in the grand scheme the decision will have little effect,” Venuti said. “Unfortunately for Fox’s neighbors, the court bought his misinterpretation of what he did, and they will have to look at his high walls unless he decides to be a good neighbor and lower them.”