ROCHESTER — An appeals court has sided with the town of Seneca in a legal battle with Cornell University over a solar power system on Cornell AgriTech land.
The Fourth Judicial Department of state Supreme Court recently reversed an Ontario County decision by Supreme Court Judge John Ark. He ordered the system off Gates Road be taken off the tax rolls, since Cornell has a tax exemption for land it is on.
The appeals court, however, ruled the 15.5-acre solar facility is not exempt since it is owned by Argos Solar. That company built the system several years ago and has an agreement for Cornell to purchase energy from it.
Cornell started legal proceedings against the town’s board of assessment review and Shana Jo Hilton, the town assessor, after she created a separate tax parcel for the system. The current assessment is approximately $1.3 million.
“The town is thrilled with the court’s decision. The town and the county supported our knowledgeable assessor and the board of assessment review, who knew this was the correct conclusion,” town Supervisor Drew Wickham said. “This is an important decision for town solar operations. This part of the Cornell operation should be taxed.”
Hilton said Cornell has been paying taxes on the system from the start, even after Ark’s ruling, although the town does not have a property tax. In the 2019-20 fiscal year, it generated about $30,000 in taxes for the Geneva City School District and more than $7,000 for the county.
Attorney Sheila Chalifoux, representing the town, said the town is protecting its taxpayers by granting exemptions only to entities that meet state real property tax law requirements. Hilton noted that other solar arrays in the town are taxed.
“The decision from the appellate court confirms that solar facilities owned by for-profit companies do not qualify for a tax exemption in towns that have opted out of the solar exemption, even when they are constructed on land owned by a not-for-profit entity,” she said in an email. “This decision upholds the board of assessment review’s determination that the solar facility is not exempt, consistent with a body of well-established case law interpreting the real property tax law.”
Attorney Jared Pittman, representing Cornell, did not respond to an email seeking comment on the decision and whether Cornell will appeal to a higher court.