ROCHESTER — The potential life sentence of a Penn Yan man who set fire to his house during a 2012 standoff with police has been thrown out by an appeals court.
In a decision filed Friday, the Fourth Judicial Department of state Supreme Court modified the sentence of Greg Garno.
Garno was sentenced in 2015 to 20 years-to-life in prison by Yates County Judge W. Patrick Falvey, who is now retired, after he was convicted in a trial on felony counts of arson, criminal mischief, and menacing a police officer.
Falvey sentenced Garno, who has two previous felony convictions — for burglary and driving while intoxicated — as a persistent felony offender. Attorney J. Scott Porter, who handled Garno’s appeal, called the sentence an abuse of judicial discretion.
Appellate court judges agreed, saying the sentence was “particularly harsh” in light of the prosecution’s pretrial plea offer of 6 to 9 years in prison. The court rejected Porter’s contention that Garno’s conviction for menacing a police offer be dismissed.
Garno was arrested following a 2012 incident on Main Street in Penn Yan. Upset over marital trouble, he barricaded himself in his home, set numerous fires, smashed windows with a baseball bat and threatened police officers with a large kitchen knife.
Garno was convicted after a second trial in 2014. The first was declared a mistrial due to a hung jury.
Garno, 56, is incarcerated at Clinton Correctional Facility. He was not eligible for parole until 2032 before the recent decision.
Porter said the state Department of Corrections has to recalculate Garno’s prison term after the decision, and he estimated it will be about 9 or 10 years. Garno has spent nearly eight years in jail or prison since his arrest.
In an email to the Times, Porter said persistent felons — because they are the “worst of the worst” among criminals — are sent to prison for at least 15 years and possibly the rest of their lives.
“Mr. Garno is not one of these offenders,” Porter said. “The fact he chose to put his fate in the hands of a jury ... did not justify the 20 years-to-life sentence as a persistent felon. The appeals court has the authority to reduce excessive punishments and they wisely chose to exercise it on behalf of Mr. Garno.”
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella did not reply to an email from the Times seeking comment.