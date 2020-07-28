ROCHESTER — While saying his statements to police should have been suppressed, an appeals court has still upheld the conviction of a Lyons man who fatally stabbed another man nearly four years ago.
In a decision filed Friday, the Fourth Judicial Department of state Supreme Court unanimously affirmed the conviction of Pedro Colon for criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon.
Colon, now 66, was found guilty of those charges following a 2017 trial and sentenced to 3 to 11 years in prison. He was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges.
The trial was over the Sept. 2, 2016 death of Hector Marquez, 41. The incident happened at the former Iroquois Hotel on Franklin Street.
Police said Colon and Marquez apparently were on good terms earlier in the day, when Marquez and his girlfriend visited Colon’s apartment. However, Marquez learned his girlfriend went back to visit Colon on her own, leading to an argument.
Marquez was stabbed three times. Sheriff’s deputies found him in the street about 10:30 p.m. after someone called 911.
An ambulance took Marquez to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. When deputies arrived at the scene, witnesses told them Colon was the assailant and police tracked blood from Marquez to Colon’s apartment.
They found Colon in his room, just out of the shower, with blood on his clothes. Colon, who testified during the trial, claimed he acted in self-defense.
In its ruling, the court’s judges said Colon’s statements to police should have been suppressed, since he told police he didn’t want to talk after he was given his Miranda warnings. Police continued the interrogation.
However, the court ruled that the evidence of Colon’s guilt was overwhelming.
Colon is serving his sentence at Orleans Correctional Facility in Albion. He is eligible for parole in January.