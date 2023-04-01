WATERLOO — By a 4-1 vote, a committee of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors approved a request from the town of Covert for $10,000 from the board’s special tourism fund.
The money would be used to advance the purchase of Boy Scout Camp Barton by the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Covert would then partner with the town of Ulysses and the village of Trumansburg in Tompkins County to form a local development corporation that would maintain and operate the camp as a joint recreation facility.
The camp is on the west shore of Cayuga Lake wholly in the town of Covert.
The March 29 approval by the Economic Development and Tourism Committee sends the request to the full, 14-member board for a final vote at its April 11 meeting. The Covert request was tabled by the committee Feb. 28 to get more information.
“I hope all your questions have been answered,” Covert Supervisor Michael Reynolds said. “The town has filled out the application form for these funds that gives all the details.”
Reynolds said the plan is for the two towns and the village to contribute $10,000 apiece in “seed” money to get the local development corporation formed and set up budgets for maintenance and insurance of the 35 or so buildings on the 600-acre property.
The state would buy the camp in the third or fourth quarter of this year, after which the local development corporation would take over management. According to Reynolds, the state and Boy Scouts may provide some funding or equipment, while the camp’s current owner, the Baden-Powell Boy Scout Council of Binghamton, would pay to use it for one month during the year.
An admission fee would be charged to generate revenue for the new park, Reynolds added.
“I’m willing to support it if Covert is willing to step up, especially since it would be a one time county payment to get it going,” Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart said.
However, David Hayes of Romulus questioned giving county money to benefit Ulysses and Trumansburg.
“If you vote for this, you don’t deserve to be reelected,” Hayes warned.
Reynolds said the three municipalities are “desperate” to provide recreational opportunities, especially for youth. He predicted the park would get heavy use by southern Seneca County residents and visitors.
Paul Kronenwetter of Seneca Falls cited a letter of support for the funding from Covert winery owners Lawrence, Jim and Carol Doolittle, saying they make valid arguments that should be considered. Barnhart said the request is a relatively small amount of money, saying it can be considered an investment to benefit the public.
Bob Hayssen of Varick said consideration should be given to making Camp Barton a county park, adding the county has deeper pockets than Covert. Joseph Borst of Ovid agreed with county ownership, but Don Trout of Waterloo said the county has more pressing priorities and the Covert plan should moved forward. Trout suggested if the county did get involved, management could be contracted out to a third party through a lease.
After more debate, the motion was approved 4-1. Reynolds, Barnhart, committee Chair Bob Shipley of Waterloo, and committee Vice-Chair Beth Partee of Tyre voted in favor. Ernie Brownell of Junius was opposed.
The committee then gave unanimous approval to two other requests for funds from the special tourism account. They are $2,500 for the Seneca Falls Historical Society for an event and $2,500 for the Lodi Summer Festival. Those motions also go to the full board for an April 11 vote.
In other committee action:
• Agriculture & Environmental Affairs voted 5-0 to send a letter urging the state Department of Environmental Conservation to complete a study of Cayuga Lake that would result in a total maximum daily load limit for phosphorus entering the lake, a regulation promised in 2017, according to Kronenwetter.
• Public Works voted 5-0 to solicit proposals for countywide curbside recycling pickup. The current contract with Cardinal Disposal expires this year.