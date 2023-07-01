WATERLOO — An Ithaca man who broke into three occupied homes in southern Seneca County — and was held at gunpoint by one homeowner — is facing an eight-year prison sentence.
First Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske said Leandre Lovett pleaded guilty Wednesday in county court to a felony count of second-degree burglary. Judge Barry Porsch is scheduled to sentence Lovett to the prison term in August.
Lovett was arrested by the sheriff’s office last November after a manhunt of several hours in Covert. Sheriff Tim Luce said deputies responded just before 5 a.m. to a Route 96 residence after a 911 call for a burglary in progress. Police were told the suspect fled into a wooded area and possibly had a gun. Police set up a perimeter in the area, and the 911 center sent out an alert for nearby residents to shelter in place.
A second burglary was reported at a nearby residence while deputies searched the area. The suspect allegedly stole a handgun at that scene and tried to steal a vehicle, prompting a heavy police response that including deputies, state police, Tompkins County deputies, Ithaca police, and Trumansburg police.
“We put a lot of boots on the ground and canvassed the area,” sheriff’s office Lt. Tim Thompson said at the time. “This was a very fluid and dangerous situation at times. It was definitely a traumatic experience for the people who lived in the area.”
Shortly before 8 a.m., Lovett broke into another house in the area but was held at gunpoint by the homeowner. Police responded, took Lovett into custody, and recovered the gun with a sheriff’s office K-9 unit.
In other court action Wednesday:
• David Laird, of Scipio, Cayuga County, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary. He is scheduled to be sentenced in September to 2 1/3-7 years in prison. Laird was arrested by the sheriff’s office in February for a pair of burglaries in the village of Lodi.
• Kyle Cieri, of Waterloo, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree criminal contempt.