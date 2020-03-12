Ontario County Public Health has canceled public forums on the coronavirus that had been scheduled for tonight at Geneva and Canandaigua middle schools.
While there are no positive COVID-19 cases in Ontario County as yet, officials decided to call off the information sessions due to "an abundance of caution."
For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here are some other events affected by the worldwide pandemic:
Geneva
• Geneva Reads' annual Book Fest, scheduled for April, is being postponed until the fall because of concerns about limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
Geneva Reads' board of directors met March 11 and agreed it would be safer to avoid hosting an event that would put hundreds of people in close proximity.
"We're disappointed to have to do this, but we feel it's the most responsible decision," said Anne Schühle, executive director of Geneva Reads. "The good news is that the Book Fest Committee has a great event planned and ready to roll out when we can find a suitable date after the next school year begins."
Palmyra
• Historic Palmyra is cancelling the Women's History Month Event, scheduled for March 19 at the Historic Palmyra Museums, 132 Market St., Palmyra.
As of March 12, the museums are still open for business as usual and no other decisions have been made on any other cancellations.
For more information, call (315) 597-6981 or go to historicpalmyrany.com.
Penn Yan
• The Yates County Chamber of Commerce has postponed its Gala Dinner scheduled for Saturday (March 14), citing an abundance of caution in the wake of recent government advisories.
While there have been no confirmed cases in Yates County, and the risk of contracting the virus remains exceedingly low, the Chamber has opted to reschedule the event, which was to be held at the Geiser Dining Commons on the campus of Keuka College.
The event will be rescheduled.
Ithaca
• The Pay-the-Rent Fundraiser for the campaign of Leslie Danks Burke, who is running for New York State Senate's 58th District, originally scheduled for tonight (March 12) at the Country Club of Ithaca, has been moved to an online only event.
The fundraiser will run from 6 to 7:30 pm on Facebook Live.
RSVP to lindsey@leslieforsenate.com or (607) 463-0094.
• Cornell University's Department of Music has cancelled many of its upcoming concerts, including the visit of A.D. White Professor-at-Large Wynton Marsalis on March 20. His visit will be rescheduled for the fall semester.
Other previously announced performances that are canceled include:
— March 14: The Horszowski Trio
— March 16 : String Trios with Ariana Kim, John Haines-Eitzen, and Daniel Kim
— March 17: Annette Richards
— March 21: Anna Steppler and Zoe Weiss
— March 22 : Ensemble X
— March 23 : Ariana Kim
The music department’s website event listings will be kept up to date with other cancellations, postponements, and concerts with livestreaming options.
• Cayuga Chamber Orchestra performance on Friday, March 27 at Ford Hall at Ithaca College has been canceled.
All ticket-holders will be able to exchange their tickets for a later performance this season, or a voucher for a ticket to any subscription concert in the 2020-21 season.
Info: Cayuga Chamber Orchestra at (607) 273-8981 or info@CCOithaca.org.
Rochester
• Rochester Broadway Theatre League has canceled next week's performances of "Hello, Dolly!" and the Countdown Challenge Dance Competition this weekend.
Single tickets purchased for "Hello, Dolly!" through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. Tickets purchased via the RBTL Box Office can be returned for a full refund.
RBTL's M&T Bank Broadway Season Ticket holders will receive a credit on their account with the option to apply the credit to their 2020-2021 Season Ticket Renewal. If a refund is preferred, contact the RBTL Box Office at (585) 222-5000 or email mail@rbtl.org.