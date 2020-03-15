PENN YAN — With Yates and Ontario counties declaring a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, several school districts announced late Saturday that they would be closing — and the rest in the Finger Lakes will likely follow suit.
The Yates state of emergency took effect at 12 a.m. Sunday. Ontario County also declared a state of emergency at the same time. As of 9 p.m. Saturday, Penn Yan and Dundee schools in Yates had announced they would be closing as had Geneva and Midlakes in Ontario County.
“While we have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time, this action comes out of an abundance of caution in positioning ourselves to protect the health and welfare of our citizenry,” said Deb Minor, Yates County’s director of public health.
“This virus imminently threatens the citizens of and visitors to Yates County,” added Doug Paddock, chairman of the county Legislature. “We are working diligently to help prevent an outbreak in our community.”
Mary Beer, Ontario County director of public health, said there are no confirmed cases there as of Saturday night.
“However, the situation is rapidly evolving and the threat of the virus is imminent to the citizens and visitors of Ontario County,” she said.
The states of emergency do not impact travel and county operations, and do not contain specific orders or prohibitions for the public. They will remain in effect for 30 days or until rescinded or renewed.
In a joint statement, Dundee schools Superintendent Kelly Houck and Penn Yan Superintendent Howard Dennis said temporarily closing schools would be the best course to prevent an outbreak. Schools in both districts will be closed Monday for students, although staff is to report.
That will allow staff time to prepare student materials to take home during the school closure period. Schools will be in session Tuesday for all students, faculty and staff, when students will get class materials and personal items. Schools will then be closed Wednesday through Monday, April 13. District officials said they would provide updates on websites.
In Midlakes and Geneva, staff will report Monday and Tuesday, with students also reporting Tuesday for a half day. Schools then will be closed on Wednesday through April 13.
For more information, see genevacsd.org and midlakes.org.
In Seneca County, superintendents are talking with county public health officials on a recommendation to possibly close schools. A joint announcement by Seneca County is likely this weekend, according to a message on the South Seneca school district’s web site.
“We expect to hear a recommendation to do Seneca County closures as well, with the possibility of some transition period early in the week, so we should still plan to be in session Monday, March 16,” the message said.
In a message on the Waterloo school district website, Superintendent Terri Bavis said the district will make sure — if schools are closed — that all children have access to free breakfast and lunch each day. Adults are asked to complete a survey that can be found on the school website (waterloocsd.org).
In Seneca Falls, Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman said employees and families would be notified immediately if schools are closed. Two high senior school trips, to New York City this month and Pennsylvania in April, have been canceled and refunds will be given.
At this time, an eighth-grade trip in May to Washington, D.C. is still on, Clingerman said. If schools are closed, Clingerman said students in grades 6-12 will have chromebooks to take home and there will be a combination of paper-based resources and computer-based assignments for all students. More information can be found at senecafallscsd.org.
In Wayne County, Newark Superintendent Matt Cook said he had been in communication with health department representatives Saturday and as of noon the county had no positive cases of COVID-19. But he and other county school superintendents were to meet today with public health and other county officials to discuss the situation and next steps.
“Following that meeting I will provide relevant updates to our school community,” Cook said.
The local announcements come as nearby counties are declaring states of emergencies and closing schools, including Monroe, Tompkins and Steuben. All Monroe County schools were closed following the report of two COVID-19 cases — including one identified in news reports as a 60-year-old woman who was employed at Greece Arcadia Middle School.