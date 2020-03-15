GENEVA — On Friday evening, Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said six of his officers were taken off a voluntary quarantine after a person arrested Wednesday night tested negative for the coronavirus.
The officers were placed on self-quarantine after having direct contact with the person, who showed symptoms of COVID-19 after being taken to the Ontario County Jail.
Jail medical staff tested the person for the flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), a common and contagious virus. Both tests came back negative Thursday.
Ontario County Public Health then ordered that the person be tested for COVID-19. That test came back negative on Friday.
Passalacqua said the person was released on bail before the test results came back.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the jail has developed COVID-19 protocols for prisoner intake, which include medical screenings, questionnaires and guidelines.
“The inmate was housed in a negative pressure medical cell, which is designed to prevent airborne pathogens going into the facility, after certain criteria was met,” Henderson said. “The inmate was never in general population.”
Passalacqua said the following in a statement:
“We would like to thank the city of Geneva police officers and their families for being patient during this process, the Geneva community for its support, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and Ontario County Public Health, and numerous other agencies and individuals who assisted and reached out to us over the past two days.”
The state Department of Health hotline for general questions about the coronavirus is 1-888-364-3065. Additional resources are also available through cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html, health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus, and co.ontario.ny.us/101/public-health.