WATERLOO — It has survived format changes, different locations, a new name, even opposition from the American Civil Liberties Union.
However, after 26 years, Waterloo’s annual Real Christmas celebration has met its match: COVID-19.
The novel coronavirus has caused organizers to cancel this year’s Real Christmas-Miracle on Main Street observance.
“Unfortunately, we are not doing the Real Christmas celebration this year because of COVID” said Lynn Hefferon of the organizing committee. “It takes a lot of meetings to plan it, and we couldn’t meet because of the virus. We hope to be able to do it again in 2021.”
COVID restrictions on large gatherings also played a role in the cancellation, Hefferon said.
The event began in 1993 with scenes related to the birth of Christ as told in the Bible, depicted by live actors from area churches along Main Street in downtown and ending in LaFayette Park. The park was a focus of activities, such as caroling, a community Christmas tree, and a large wooden card for people to write the names of loved ones who had died. Churches built wooden sheds for the Nativity displays, church choirs sang carols, and there were refreshments along the route.
Later, the name was changed to Miracle on Main Street, and it was usually scheduled for the first weekend in December.
The activities eventually shifted solely to LaFayette Park and, in recent years, to the Community Center on Oak Street. There were puppet shows, displays of decorated trees by merchants and organizations, shopping events and an apple pie-baking contest, crafts, the naming of an annual “Honorary Angel” and lighting of the Christmas tree in the park.