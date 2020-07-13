ROMULUS — While the numbers haven’t been alarming, most — if not all — of the area police agencies have seen an increase in domestic and mental health incidents due to COVID-19.
That appears to be the case in Seneca County as well.
In the sheriff’s office “snapshot” for June, Undersheriff John Cleere said deputies responded to 44 domestic incidents compared to 32 in June 2019. There were 46 mental health calls last month, compared to 39 in June 2019.
“I suspect the increase could be COVID-19 related,” Cleere said.
Sheriff Tim Luce and Cleere are reporting the following for June:
• June 5 — The narcotics unit arrested a person for allegedly selling cocaine in the town of Waterloo.
• June 12 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence home invasion in progress in Varick. The suspect was arrested.
• June 22 — Sheriff’s investigators did a welfare fraud sweep and charged four people. Those charges included six felonies and three misdemeanors.
• June 24 — Deputies responded to a residential fire in Junius. The home was destroyed.
• June 27 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident involving a knife in Varick. The suspect was arrested without incident.
Also during June, all sheriff’s officers — including corrections — completed implicit bias training.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to 1,037 calls in June, making 48 arrests. The narcotics unit started six new drug cases and made nine arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 26 cases. It has recouped more than $91,600 this year.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 38. More than $38,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to about $219,000.
In the civil division, there were 22 summons/complaints/services and 15 income executions. Deputies assisted with no evictions.