WATERLOO — Resolutions related to the current COVID-19 pandemic will be on the agenda when the Seneca County Board of Supervisors meets as committees and as a full board Tuesday.
The board’s finance, assessment & insurance committee will first consider a motion calling on the state to release enhanced federal Medicaid matching funds to the counties and New York City. That includes a 6.2 percent increase in the federal medical assistance percentage, designed to provide fiscal relief to the state and local governments, Medicaid funding partners, to reduce the financial burden often experienced in an economic downturn.
The motion states the counties are struggling with higher costs of responding to the COVID-19 virus and are experiencing extensive revenue decline due to the shutdown of large parts of the economy.
The county is requesting federal assistance from this program by reducing the county’s weekly Medicaid payments retroactive to Jan. 1 and for the state to provide a timeline for the receipt of the enhanced federal Medicaid matching fund. If approved by the committee, it would go to the full board later in the meeting.
The Planning, Development, Agriculture & Tourism Committee will consider a motion to accept up to $30,000 under the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act airport grants program. If approved, that motion would then go to the full board for a final vote.
The Public Health Services Committee will consider a motion to accept $27,883 in funding from the state Health Department to assist in the county’s response to the COVID-19 virus. The full board would then take a final vote if the motion is approved by the committee.
In other agenda items to come before committees and the full board:
• A motion to seek bids for the decommissioning of the wastewater treatment plant that served the Hillside Children’s Center in Varick, which closed last year, leaving the facilities on the former Seneca Army Depot vacant. The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency, owner of the property, is seeking a new tenant or buyer.
• A motion to support the next steps in implementation of the county’s Facilities Master Plan, recommended by a special committee on facilities formed earlier this year. The next steps are returning the Office for the Aging to its former, upgraded space in the County Office Building. The OFA was moved to new space in the Health and Senior Services Building in 2018.
Other steps would be relocation of a current tenant in the Health and Senior Services Building and the move of the Office of Mental Health Services from Thurber Drive to the Health and Senior Services Building.
• Signing of a contract with Clean Harbors of Syracuse to conduct the county’s annual hazardous household waste collection day. Clean Harbors was the lowest of two bids at $13,100. The event will be later this year in the fall.