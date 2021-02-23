GENEVA — A COVID-19 outbreak at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, which sparked a suspension of all non-academic activities until Feb. 16 and a somewhat scaled-back order for another week, appears to be on the decline, the Colleges said Monday.
Mary Coffey, provost and dean of the faculty at HWS, and Robb Flowers, vice president for campus life, said in a message to students and the campus community that COVID cases have dropped “significantly” in the past week, with one positive case recorded Sunday and none on Monday.
They said that “a large number of students (are) now out of quarantine and isolation.”
With the news, the suspension of non-academic activities has been lifted.
The upbeat message follows a far more negative assessment of the state of COVID-19 at HWS on Feb. 14, when the Colleges reported that from Saturday, Feb. 6 through Saturday, Feb. 13, they had administered and received results for 752 COVID-19 tests, with 60 positives. Virtually all of the positive tests were linked to prior positive cases, Coffey and Flowers said at the time.
“What we know through contract tracing is that the virus spread we are seeing on campus continues to stem from students living together in houses or apartments in which the use of face coverings and social distancing in shared spaces are is being sufficiently followed,” they stated.
Coffey and Flowers noted in that Feb. 14 message that over the weekend of Feb. 12 to 14, “Campus Safety responded to several gatherings in residence hall rooms that were in direct violation of the Colleges’ COVID-19 policies. As a reminder, students who host such gatherings face disciplinary action, including possible suspension.”
Because of the high COVID caseload reported Feb. 14, the Colleges continued to restrict most non-instructional in-person activities for another week until the numbers in isolation and quarantine dropped significantly.
Coffey and Flowers emphasized in the message that this is no time for HWS students to become complacent.
“All members of our community must adhere to public health guidelines, including wearing face masks and practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene, including when in small social gatherings or settings,” they said.