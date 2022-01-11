PENN YAN — Yates County Public Health is partnering with the Southern Tier Library System to distribute free at-home test kits for Covid-19 at five public libraries in the county.
The kits and free KN95 face masks will be available for county residents at the following libraries Wednesday, during regular business hours. Supplies are limited and will be available until gone.
• Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St.; (315)-536-6114.
• Dundee Library, 32 Water St.; (607)-243-5938.
• Branchport-Modeste Bedient Memorial Library, 3699 Route 54A; (315)-595-2899
• Middlesex Reading Center, 1216 Main St.; (585)-554-6945.
• Rushville-Mabel D. Blodgett Memorial Library, 35 South Main St.; (585)-554-3939.
Sarah Christensen, the county's public health director, said test kits are limited to one per household.
"There will be a limited supply of test kits. If New York state sends us more kits, we will replenish the libraries," Christensen said. "The test kits are rapid antigen tests that provide results in 15 minutes."
People can find instructions on how to use the kits at ihealthlabs.com.
With Covid-19 cases rising sharply in the county and elsewhere, Christensen urges residents who feel sick to stay home and away from others. She added that people should wash their hands frequently and wear a mask.
People with questions can call the public health office at (315) 536-5160 or go to yatescountypublichealth.org.