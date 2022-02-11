PENN YAN — Yates County Public Health is distributing free Covid-19 at-home test kits to several locations in the county. Free KN95 masks will also be available.
Here are the participating locations:
• All town and village offices.
• Yates County Public Health, 417 Liberty St., Suite 2021, Penn Yan.
• HOPE Center Keuka Food Pantry, 202 E. Elm St., Penn Yan.
• Middlesex Friendship House, 5614 Williams St., Middlesex.
• The Living Well, 121 E. Elm St., Penn Yan.
• Our Town Rocks, 12 Main St., Dundee.
• Yates Community Fitness Center, 467 N. Main St., Penn Yan.
All five public libraries in the county will have test kits:
• Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St.; (315)-536-6114.
• Dundee Library, 32 Water St.; (607)-243-5938.
• Branchport-Modeste Bedient Memorial Library, 3699 Route 54A; (315)-595-2899.
• Middlesex Reading Center, 1216 Main St.; (585)-554-6945
• Rushville-Mabel D. Blodgett Memorial Library, 35 S. Main St.; (585)-554-3939.
The kits are rapid antigen tests that provide results in 15 minutes. People can find instructions on how to use them at ihealthlabs.com or on the box.
People who want to get kits should check the websites of participating locations for their business hours. People with questions can call Yates County Public Health at (315) 536-5160 or see yatescountypublichealth.org.