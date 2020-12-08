GENEVA — Brian Finnerty has a long affinity for nativity scenes. This year he’s taking that love to a new level.
Finnerty, along with some family and friends, is staging a live nativity scene from 5-8 p.m. Saturday outside his 2775 Carter Road home. Live animals, including a much ballyhooed camel, will be joining them.
Erecting a nativity scene has been a beloved Finnerty family Christmas tradition. Brian Finnerty, who owns Pedulla’s Wine and Liquor, recalled that the set his parents put up outside their Lafayette Avenue home when he was growing up actually came from Geneva on the Lake in its days as a monastery. The family would decorate the scene with lights and greens; one year, when a new roof was being put on the house, Finnerty arranged the creche in front of a covered Dumpster.
“Every year that set went up,” he said.
Although Finnerty no longer uses that particular set — “it’s banged up,” he said — he still puts one up outside his home. At a New Year’s Eve party a few years ago, he joked with his cousins, Danielle and Chris Dutcher, that if they had another baby perhaps their infant could be a real-life baby Jesus in a live nativity. Although that baby did not come to pass, the idea of a live nativity scene had been sown.
This summer, Finnerty and his friends and family decided to bring that idea to life.
“We said, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s pull this together.’ It’s been a crappy year. Let’s start a new tradition,” said Finnerty, who was elected to the Geneva City School District Board of Education earlier this year.
Also playing into the decision was the fact that his children, ages 8 and 12, were the right age for such an undertaking.
“I want the kids (and even the adults) to know Christmas isn’t all about gifts,” he said.
In September, a group gathered to build the wooden manger at Finnerty’s home. They also secured a lift so they could decorate nine trees on the property with lights. And, last weekend, a few people got to work steaming the costumes. They bought double of each so the “live actors” could take turns and give the others a warm break in Finnerty’s garage.
Finnerty noted all those putting on the live nativity will be masked and socially distant from each other.
A woman who rents out the use of her animals has been enlisted to bring a camel, sheep and goats. Finnerty said a friend dressed as Santa Claus will hand out candy canes to the cars passing by. And, donations will be collected for the Geneva Center of Concern.
In a nod to safety, there will be traffic control and flares; Finnerty expects most viewers will come from the city of Geneva and head north on Carter Road. The Finnerty home is about two miles beyond Geneva Middle-High School on the east side, past Gambee Road.
Finnerty expects a good turnout and said the live nativity is “the talk of the town — and, of course, it’s the camel.”
“It takes a village to make this happen,” he added, praising his family and friends who have supported him from the get-go. “It’s gonna be great. We’re really looking forward to it.”