WATERLOO — John Sheppard and Brandi Deeds were indicted by a Seneca County Grand Jury in October 2019, the result of a sheriff’s office investigation into their actions.
However, their cases remain unresolved, thanks in large part to the shutdown of the court system due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, their attorney, James Doyle of Rochester, has asked for — and been granted — adjournments on multiple occasions.
Sheppard, the former county manager, and Deeds, the county’s finance director at one time, have entered not-guilty pleas. Both resigned from their posts in August 2019.
“Everything is in a holding pattern due to COVID,” Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said. “No new dates are set at his time.”
Deeds was indicted on seven counts of first-degree falsifying business records, one count of defrauding the government, one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, and one count of official misconduct. The first three charges are Class E felonies, while the latter is a Class A misdemeanor.
Deeds is accused of submitting false time cards in 2017, indicating she was working when she wasn’t. She allegedly received $2,169.54 in illegal wages.
Sheppard, who married Deeds recently, was charged with one count of official misconduct related to disciplinary actions he took against county Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor.
Deeds’ case is pending in Seneca County Court, while Sheppard’s case remains in Waterloo Village Court.