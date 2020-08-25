WATERLOO — Meeting tonight in public for the first time since March, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors’ committees will have no shortage of major issues to address.
The public can attend the meetings in person, following guidelines on capacity, social distancing and mask wearing. The meeting also can be viewed on Fingerlakes1.com.
Here’s a look at key issues on committee agendas:
PUBLIC HEALTH SERVICES: The committee will be addressed by owners of three businesses on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions on their businesses. Business owners are Patrick Malcuria of Sunset Bowl in Waterloo; Sue McKee Cirencione of the Ovid Big M Super Market and Tom Murray of Muranda Cheese in Fayette.
The committee will discuss and vote on a proposed resolution that adopts COVID-19 response protocols, a sanction process for violations and COVID-19 response organization.
Noting that the counties have been given responsibility for enforcing emergency orders from the state, the resolution states the county has “done its best to balance personal rights and freedoms while protecting public health and minimizing the spread of the virus.” A special committee was formed to develop response protocols and enforcement provisions that educate and strike that balance.
The response plan is said to establish a sequential process involving the county Health Department, county departments, local law enforcement agencies and elected leaders in response to COVID-19 complaints concerning social distancing, masking at businesses and mass gatherings.
The response plan focuses on how complaints are handled, with an emphasis on education on compliance and a list of fines for violations. It details the sanction process once a notice of violation is issued, including a hearing process. It states the county should be “positive and proactive” to avoid the need for sanctions. No sanction or penalty will imposed solely on an anonymous complaint, with all sanctions requiring objective evidence of non-compliance sufficient to proceed at an administrative hearing.
The committee also will consider a resolution supporting sending a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo supporting the reopening of del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre, closed since March because of the pandemic. It states the casino is committed to implementing any and all recommended safety protocols, plans and guidelines upon permission to reopen. The motion states the casino is a major employer and contributor to the county economy, adding that Native American casinos have been open for some time without a substantive spread of COVID-19 and the continued closure has created an unfair level of competition.
PUBLIC WORKS: The committee will be asked to support the next steps in implementing the facilities master plan adopted several months ago.
FINANCE, ASSESSMENT & INSURANCE: The committee will be updated on 2021 county budget preparation and the current financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2020 budget. County Manager Mitch Rowe has indicated that the loss of revenue from the closing of del Lago, a decline in sales tax revenue and a drop in state aid have contributed to an estimated $5 million budget deficit.
PUBLIC SAFETY: This committee will discuss rates paid for coroner-related services. It was noted that it has been a number of years since rates have been reviewed and a study has been done of rates in adjoining counties.
A letter to the county from Dr. William Dean of Geneva, who has provided coroner autopsy services for the county for 39 years, says he plans to continue for another three years before retiring or cutting back his availability. He said he is raising his professional autopsy charge across the region to $750 per case, which does not include charges for lab tests, use of a morgue, specimen and record storage, a morgue assistant, preparation of slides for histological review or disposal of tissues.
The county currently pays Dean $650 per autopsy, and Dean said he pays his assistant $125 per case out of that. He recommended paying his assistant directly through Geneva General Hospital, where the morgue is.
Dean said his charges are far below the regional average, which he said is $900 to $2,500 per autopsy. He also asked the county to consider a separate agreement with the pathologist who covers for him. Dr. Scott LaPoint charges $900 per case. Dean said to lessen the financial impacts now, he is willing to defer some or all of his payments until after he retires, most likely June 30, 2023.