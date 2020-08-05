SENECA FALLS — Like many colleges and universities, New York Chiropractic College has seen a decline in enrollment because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Specific enrollment figures for the college’s post-graduate programs were not available Tuesday, but college President Dr. Michael Mestan said it was down 25 percent from anticipated and budgeted fall enrollment numbers.
The college has tried many steps to save money to weather the storm, but Mestan says it’s now time for more drastic measures.
In a message for the college community Monday, Mestan announced these steps, effective Sept. 1:
• The college will not provide cost-of-living adjustments to pay for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
• Overtime will be kept to a minimum and require prior approval by division heads.
• There will be pay reductions for college employees. Mestan himself will see a 16.5% reduction. Senior staff will see an 11.5% reduction and all other faculty and staff will see a 6.5% reduction. The pay cuts are expected to remain for the entire fiscal year but will be reviewed regularly to determine if they should continue. This does not affect student workers.
• The college’s retirement match percentage and health care contributions will remain unchanged at this time.
• Furloughs are now “inescapable,” according to Mestan. They will begin Sept. 1 and will affect a limited number of employees who cannot complete their job responsibilities either on campus or remotely. Impacted workers will be notified by their supervisor this week and will receive additional details from the Human Resources Department. The furloughs are expected to be temporary and will be constantly re-assessed.
The college employs 47 full-time faculty, 40 part-time faculty, 124 full-time staff and 61 part-time staff. Mestan said the college plans to furlough 3 full-time staff and 25 part-time staff, most of them working in the athletic center, which has been closed for months because of the pandemic.
“Our college community has worked diligently to support our students’ pursuit of their educational goals under extraordinary circumstances,” Mestan said.
He said the college has shifted courses to online learning, created a thorough, safety-focused reopening plan, advocated aggressively to open campus safely before other traditional higher educational institutions, reopened its health centers, provided student clerks with crucial clinical experience and even returned some students to campus early in order to finish their incomplete winter trimester course work.
“It has not been easy, but I know our students are immensely grateful for the strides we have made in these months,” Mestan said.
But he said the ongoing public health crisis clearly has created longer term challenges from which NYCC is not exempt. “As an enrollment-dependent institution, the COVID-19 pandemic has particularly affected us and many other colleges and universities as we experience the growing trend of students deciding to defer or delay educational plans in the face of broad uncertainty,” he said.
“A few months ago, we enjoyed robust pools of prospective students. Now we face a significant shortfall in incoming fall enrollment. We must plan for the unpredictable but probable, resurgency of the virus, which would likely bring additional significant financial consequences,” Mestan said.
He said the college faces significant budget shortfalls in the coming academic year and steps taken so far to control spending, while effective, will not be enough.
‘We must now take additional difficult steps to exercise responsible fiscal management for our college,” he said. “I know hearing this news is not easy and regret that it may cause anxiety in this time that is already stressful.”
Mestan said he will host a town hall meeting Thursday via Zoom to discuss the situation further.
“I look forward to the day when we can return to normal NYCC operations. Until then, as ever, I am grateful for this dedicated, caring community and will continue to strive to support our college through this pandemic and beyond,” he concluded.