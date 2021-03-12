The COVID-19 pandemic and the business shutdown that ensued significantly impacted the bottom lines of the region’s municipalities, with some governments suffering more than others.
Some were forced to lay off or temporarily furlough workers and/or initiate hiring freezes to make up for shrinking revenues, while many made mid-year budget cuts.
For months officials have been asking for federal help to shore up those weakened bottom lines, only to see aid to local governments not make the cut in two previous rounds of COVID relief packages in 2020.
They will wait no longer. Millions are being distributed around the region as part of the $1.9 trillion relief bill passed by the House and Senate with no Republican support. The legislation signed by President Joe Biden Thursday.
The biggest chunk is going to counties. According to information provided by Sen. Chuck Schumer, Ontario is getting an estimated $21.29 million, Wayne $17.5 million, Seneca $6.6 million and Yates $4.83 million.
The eligible uses have yet to be provided in detail, but here is a summary, according to the state Association of Counties, on how the funding can be used:
• Response to the public health emergency related to COVID-19 or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and non-profits or aid to impacted industries, such as tourism, travel and hospitality.
• Assistance for those who provide essential work, including premium pay for eligible county workers or grants to employers doing essential work.
• Money to support government services affected by decreased revenues.
• Investment in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Ontario County Administrator Chris DeBolt said the county had been unsure what restrictions would be placed on the funding so has been holding off on a plan until seeing the final legislation.
“Ontario County is encouraged by the passage of the most recent federal COVID stimulus package,” he said Thursday. “The bill represents a significant injection of financial support to many sectors of the economy as well as state and local governments. Ontario County is currently working with our state and federal partners to fully understand the various guidelines and rules attached to the funding. As we gain more clarity, the Ontario County Board of Supervisors will develop a plan to utilize these funds to maximize the local benefit.”
DeBolt expects the Board of Supervisors’ standing committees to begin discussing planning efforts in the next few weeks.
In Wayne County, Administrator Rick House said the Board of Supervisors and county officials will be discussing the aid at Tuesday’s regular meeting. He expects Chairman Ken Miller will put together a committee to discuss the best uses of the estimated $17.5 million the county will be receiving.
Broadband investment is one area the county may use some of the funds, House indicated. Many of the more rural parts of Wayne County have poor or no broadband service, and investing in its expansion is key to business development, he said.
“That is an economic issue,” House said.
Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn said she’s learning more about how the aid can be used.
“I am currently reading the Federal Register for the guidance on what expenditures will be eligible,” she said. “This will most likely be discussed in the Finance Committee meeting with the Legislature at its next meeting on April 6. In the meantime, I expect Treasury will provide further guidance once the American Rescue Plan is signed into law.”
The city of Geneva is expecting to get an estimated $1.39 million, and Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers said the money is in great need.
“This is the relief we have been waiting for,” he said. “Although there are restrictions on what the funding can be used for, we are confident that we can put together a plan to utilize the funds in a way that makes the most positive impact to Geneva’s community.”
The region’s towns and villages also are getting significant funds. In Wayne County, they range from $2.5 million for the town of Arcadia and $1.6 million for the village of Newark to $1 million for the town of Lyons. Those numbers come from the Association of Counties, said House, not from Schumer’s office.
The numbers provided by Schumer’s office for towns in Ontario, Yates and Seneca don’t appear to be accurate, said House, a member of the governing board for the Association of Counties. The Finger Lakes Times will publish the most updated numbers when they become available.