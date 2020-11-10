JUNIUS — Toronto-based QuestCap has announced it will open a COVID-19 testing lab at Waterloo Premium Outlets.
The lab is designed to have a capacity for up to 150 tests per day per site. The company will charge between $59 and $179 for antibody and antigen tests. The test takes no more than 10 minutes, and results will be available in 24 hours.
Test results can be communicated via text or email and are accompanied by a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.
Appointments for testing and payment will be handled through an online portal at www.testbeforeyougo.com. The company said its tests are authorized by the FDA for use by authorized labs.
Company officials said for hours of operation and the location of the testing lab, people are asked to visit www.testbeforeyougo.com.