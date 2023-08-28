SENECA FALLS — The town’s police chief was breathing a sigh of relief Sunday night after a man dressed in cowboy attire went into the local Walmart with a gun strapped to his leg, prompting a large emergency response.
In a press release, Chief Tim Snyder said the incident happened about 8 p.m. The sighting led to an evacuation of the store for about an hour.
“After a thorough search of the store, a review of security camera footage and an interview with the ‘cowboy,’ Seneca Falls police determined the gun carried by the individual was indeed a fake, alleviating concerns about public safety,” said Snyder, who went to the scene after a call to 911. “The incident highlights the heightened vigilance and commitment to public safety by both the Seneca Falls Police Department and the establishment.”
In an email to the Times Monday, Snyder said the man was dressed as a character in the Old West for a church event in the Waterloo area. He added that some customers and employees were visibly upset when the store was evacuated, but most were calm.
“However, in today’s environment the sight of any firearm — even if it turns out to be a replica — understandably raises alarm,” Snyder said. “Seneca Falls police would like to remind the public to exercise caution and consider the potential impact of their actions, even in the context of costumes or themed attire. We are relieved to confirm that the situation was not as dire as initially perceived. Our officers worked in tandem with store management to quickly assess the situation and ensure the safety of all patrons and employees.
“We want to use this incident to emphasize the importance of maintaining situational awareness and using discretion when displaying items that could be misconstrued as real weapons,” Snyder added.
Store operations returned to normal shorty after the incident was deemed a false alarm.
Snyder extended his thanks to Seneca County sheriff’s deputies, state police, Waterloo police, and the Seneca County 911 Center for their swift response and help.