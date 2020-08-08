TORREY — Over the course of a decade, Climbing Bines Hop Farm & Brewery has become one of the better known — and more popular — craft beer producers in the Finger Lakes area.
COVID-19 likely won’t destroy that reputation. However, it did throw up a major roadblock and stopped the momentum Climbing Bines and other established breweries in the region had going before the coronavirus.
“We already feel like we are starting over after just four months of dealing with this pandemic,” said Chris Hansen, one of Climbing Bines’ owners. “That is very frustrating after all the work we have put in over the past 10 years.”
While it’s still not business as it was for area breweries, Paul Leone, executive director of the New York State Brewers Association, hopes that will be the case soon. At the start of the pandemic in New York, breweries were deemed essential and given temporary privileges including curbside pickup, shipping and home delivery.
“This allowed them to stay open and sell just enough beer to keep the lights on,” Leone said.
As the phased reopening began and the weather turned warmer, the state allowed breweries to use more of their outdoor space without having to go through the long permit process of expanding their licensed premise.
“The state has been great at helping the wine and craft beverage industries through this so far, and that has allowed many to stay in business ... so far,” Leone said. “As long as we can keep the temporary privileges in place and breweries are not shut down due to a few bad actors in the bar and restaurant industry, many of them may survive this.”
Hansen, Leone and George Adams — owner of GAEL Brewing Company in Geneva — replied to a Finger Lakes Times email on the state of the industry before a directive by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that breweries and wineries must sell “substantive” food to stay open during the pandemic. Before that, some breweries without food service were selling smaller items such as chips and pretzels.
“It is inconvenient but not the worst thing in the world,” Adams said. “I’ve heard customers comment that if they’re going to multiple wineries and breweries on Seneca Lake, it is a bit of a pain collecting these snacks.”
In an earlier article in the Times, Adams said his business was severely impacted by the pandemic.
“Things were very lean until we were allowed for outside seating before Memorial Day. It has picked up a bit since then, but obviously not close to a normal summer,” he said. “We are not seeing the larger groups ... for understandable reasons. We are seeing couples and smaller family groups, like two to four people.”
Some breweries, such as Lucky Hare in Hector, Schuyler County, relied on home delivery and canning to get through the last several months, as well as online sales. Ian Conboy, co-owner at Lucky Hare with Rich Thiel, said they recently signed on with a distributor and will hopefully continue to increase the amount of cans and draft going out.
Other breweries haven’t been as fortunate.
“Absolutely, I have seen other breweries and businesses tied to craft beer struggling and some even closing,” Conboy said.
While many breweries have reopened their tasting rooms — requiring masks upon entry and social distancing — Adams is not doing that.
“We are limiting our on-site offerings to just pints and half-pints outside on our covered porch and patio, where we have tables sufficiently spaced apart. We are not currently doing tastings due to the concern of multiple handling of glassware,” he said. “Tastings are normally a big part of the business, and it has had an impact. I understand some wineries are doing tastings by appointment only, but to me the risk is a bit too high at this time.”
Leone said many breweries had to adapt when COVID-19 first hit, and that may continue into the winter and beyond.
“We can only hope there is a vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021. Otherwise, the long-term outlook will be uncertain,” he said. “The public has really embraced the concept of supporting local and that has been the difference. We hope the temporary privileges continue until this ends and the public continues to support. If that happens, we’ll see the vast majority of breweries get through this.”
Hansen and others believe that will be the case, although it won’t be easy. Climbing Bines normally hosts numerous wedding receptions during the season, but not this year.
“We didn’t weather the storm very well. Our industry and business is not suited very well for social distancing — our business is based on folks getting together to socialize and have fun,” he said. “Our wedding season was absolutely devastated. The uncertainty and inability to have answers for our couples that were planning their big day with us has been a nightmare.”
“We have no idea what lies ahead,” Hansen added. “Our busy season has already been crippled and we have very limited indoor space heading into the slower, cooler months coming soon. We try to take one day at a time and hope for the best. That mindset is becoming harder every day.”