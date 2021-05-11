CANANDAIGUA — A Clifton Springs man died Sunday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on County Road 10.
State police said the crash happened about 10:30 a.m. when Charles McCausland, 85, of Canandaigua, turned into the path of a motorcycle driven by Robert O’Geen, 52, of Clifton Springs. Police said McCausland was turning into a local garden center.
O’Geen and his motorcycle hit another vehicle in the area.
Police said emergency responders performed lifesaving measures on O’Geen at the scene and in an ambulance on the way to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
McCausland was ticketed with failure to yield right of way. Police said the investigation continues.