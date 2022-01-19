LODI — The Seneca County sheriff’s office has released details of the accident last week that led to the death of Mary Church, a retired South Seneca school district teacher and former school board member.
The crash happened about 12:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 96A and County Road 129. Police said Edwin Compton, 80, of Ovid, was driving a heavy-duty tow wrecker east on 96A and towing a propane truck. Church, 79, of Ovid, was approaching the intersection from the south on Townsendville Road.
Witnesses told police she stopped for a stop sign, but pulled out in front of Compton’s vehicle. The collision drove Church’s car into a ditch, and she was trapped in the vehicle. Firefighters from Ovid, Interlaken and Lodi responded and eventually got Church out of the vehicle.
She was flown by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where she later died.
Compton and a passenger in his truck, Sharon Compton, were checked over at the scene by ambulance personnel. They did not need to be taken to a hospital.
South Seneca Ambulance and Trumansburg Ambulance also responded, as did state police and state Department of Transportation.
The intersection was shut down for several hours after the crash. The investigation by the sheriff’s office criminal investigation division continues.