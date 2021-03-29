PENN YAN — For the last five years, dozens of Penn Yan Elementary School students had been getting reading help through the state-funded Extended School Day program.
That program temporarily went by the wayside, however, when schools closed last March during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When schools shut down last year, state funding for the ESD program dried up,” said Greg Baker, assistant superintendent for instruction and staff development in the Penn Yan school district.
So Baker and Middle School teacher Tina Webber, president of the Penn Yan Education Association, started looking for other funding. They found it with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), a national union affiliate that provided a $25,000 grant to get the program up and running again.
Superintendent Howard Dennis said Penn Yan is one of only 13 school districts nationwide to get an AFT Innovation Fund grant in the latest round of funding. The AFT is affiliated with New York State United Teachers, the state teachers’ union.
“It is a great honor to have been chosen and speaks to the commitment of the union and the district to work together for the benefit of the students,” Dennis said.
The program coordinator is Rachel Nelson, a reading teacher at Penn Yan Elementary who chairs the school’s reading department. While the program was at school in the past, it’s being done remotely for now — usually after school — due to transportation issues and not wanting to mix students from different classrooms.
“We honestly didn’t expect to be able to offer the program this school year, then we got this grant and had to get creative,” Nelson said. “This is for students who need a little boost with their reading and increasing their motivation to read. We have a lot of kids who are not reading at home.”
The clinic resumed in December with three students paired with three teachers for one-on-one sessions twice a week for 30-45 minutes. That number was increased to seven students in January and is now about 20, with the goal to increase it to 30-40 students later this year.
“Our philosophy has always been increasing elementary level literacy whenever and wherever possible, and we are always looking for creative ways to do that, whether it’s before school, after school or on breaks,” Baker said. “It’s an additional intervention on top of the school day, or a parent may ask for intervention outside of the school day. The student is not pulled from their class. It is used for our highest needs readers.”
Nelson said teachers — some current, some retired — work with students, as well as teacher assistants with reading certification. The district supplies laptop computers for students and WiFi “hotspots” for homes with limited internet access.
“The number one thing for us is building confidence in students as readers, and the kids are improving. We are seeing a lot of improvement and a lot of gains,” she said. “A lot of kids are doing this on their own, but parents are responsible for making sure their child gets online at a certain time, and after they are done the parent can ask their child how their session went and what they need to work on. It does take a commitment by the family to make it work, and their support is important.”
Ashley Lewis said the program has helped her son Connor, a fifth grader, with his reading comprehension.
“He loves it. It’s nice for him to have that one-on-one time and the teacher focuses on the area he struggles with,” she said.
Baker said while the AFT funding has revived the program, he hopes the state funding will return at some point.
“Our short- and long-term goals are to keep securing grant funding. These are competitive grants, but we’ve been successful getting them in the past,” he said. “Doing the program remotely is a tougher way of doing it, but our staff has risen to the occasion. We are seeing reading growth among students and they are progressing nicely. A teacher will say ‘I wish I had an extra 30 minutes with Johnny,’ and this offers them that opportunity. We are very proud of this program.”
“Our hope is the kids are going to read a book at night,” Nelson added. “We want to develop that passion for reading.”