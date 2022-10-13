LYONS — Residents and officials eager to see the county get rolling on the Crescent Beach protection and stabilization project in Sodus and Huron may have to wait a bit longer.
Only one company, Great Lakes Dock and Materials of Muskegon, Mich., bid on it, and the $26.4 million price tag is $13 million over the project’s estimated cost. The county was awarded a $14.6 million grant for the work under the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI. The county’s project share is $1.5 million.
“We will not accept the one high bid,” said Kevin Rooney, the county’s superintendent of public works. “We (the design team and I) are looking at possible alternatives to still deliver a project. We will likely need some concessions from the permitting agencies.”
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors is expected to pass a resolution rejecting the bid, with Rooney authorized to rebid the project “with a revised scope at a future date.”
Crescent Beach is a 1.5-mile narrow strip of land called a barrier bar that extends from the east side of Sodus Bay in Huron. It contains some houses, while the land strip helps protect Sodus Bay from turbulent Lake Ontario waters and ice sheets. It has suffered breaches in recent years because of high water levels and pounding waves.
To address the issue, project engineers proposed constructing several barrier rock breakwaters along Crescent Beach for protection, along with other work.
However, one of the materials called for in the project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is granite. The costs of the granite, which would need to come from out of state, is one of the prime reasons for the high bid, County Administrator Rick House explained.
“This involves a huge amount of rock (85,000 tons),” House said. “Inflation has driven this (project) out of site. We cannot afford a $13 million hit.”
The plan now is to look for an alternative to granite, such as limestone, said House, but the change will require approval by permitting agencies.
Sodus Point Mayor Dave McDowell said he’s not surprised that the bid came in high.
“Many REDI projects have come in higher than originally planned,” he said. “Some have been reduced in scope, some canceled, and others have gone forward in various ways. From what I understand, all options are again on the table.”
However, patience is wearing thin, he noted.
“Residents are tired of the never-ending design/permitting cycle in all of these projects,” he said. “(It’s) very onerous and expensive.”
To that end, supervisors also are expected to approve spending up to $200,000 on project consultant Barton and Loguidice for additional services not anticipated in the original scope of work. Supervisors had already approved paying up to $677,000 for a host of tasks connected to the project.
County officials had been hoping to begin the Crescent Beach REDI project this year or early 2023. Two construction seasons are likely needed, House said this summer.